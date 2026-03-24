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Lionel Messi shares World Cup ‘dream remains intact’ message ahead of Argentina March friendlies

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi has arrived in Argentina to take part in the March international window friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia. In a message that ignited excitement for the 2026 World Cup among fans, Messi made clear that the “dream remains intact.

After scoring a free kick in Inter Miami’s most recent win against NYCFC, Lionel Messi touched down in Argentina on Tuesday morning at Ezeiza International Airport to join the national team. Attention now turns to the upcoming friendlies, first against Mauritania on Friday, March 27, and then against Zambia on Tuesday, March 31.

Upon arriving at Argentina‘s training camp, Messi posted on Instagram in a message that quickly caught the attention of fans. “The dream remains intact. Together again,” wrote the Argentine star, sharing photos from his arrival ahead of what will be the last games on home soil before the 2026 World Cup.

With Monday as the squad’s only rest day, Argentina will hold three training sessions before the first friendly, scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with head coach Lionel Scaloni set to hold his customary pre-match press conference on that final day.

While facing two African sides ranked 91st and 115th in the FIFA standings will not pose a major test on paper, the international window will give several players a chance to stake their claim for a spot at the 2026 World Cup. For Messi, who is expected to feature in both games, it will also serve as a farewell to the home fans, with questions mounting over whether these could be his final appearances on Argentine soil.

Argentina’s Scaloni forced into fourth additional call-up after Montiel injury: Who is Agustin Giay?

see also

Argentina’s Scaloni forced into fourth additional call-up after Montiel injury: Who is Agustin Giay?

Argentina and a squad that underwent several changes

With Lionel Messi as the focal point of the group, head coach Scaloni used this call-up to fine-tune his options ahead of the 2026 World Cup, naming a 28-man roster with an eye on the final picture. However, a series of key absences and late changes disrupted his original plans.

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Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) and Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), all important figures for Scaloni, are the most notable absentees due to injury. In response, the head coach expanded the roster from 28 to 30 players by adding Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono and RC Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli.

Further disruption came when defenders Leonardo Balerdi and Gonzalo Montiel picked up late injuries, prompting Scaloni to call up Lucas Martinez Quarta and Agustin Giay as replacements.

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