Karim Benzema, a name synonymous with goals, elegance, and a glittering career at Real Madrid, made headlines in 2023 when he swapped Europe for the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ittihad in a lucrative deal. Now, whispers of another major decision are stirring anticipation among fans and pundits alike. However, this next chapter in Benzema’s journey carries a twist—one that could redefine his legacy beyond the pitch.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, who will turn 37 on December 19, is currently in fine form with Al-Ittihad. Despite a challenging start in Saudi Arabia, marked by criticism and team struggles, Benzema has reestablished himself as a top performer under coach Laurent Blanc. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo being the most popular name in the Saudi Pro league, his ex-Real Madrid teammate stands as the second-highest league scorer, with 10 goals in 11 matches, trailing only Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Al-Ittihad, under his leadership, is at the top of the league, demonstrating the Frenchman’s enduring quality. Yet, despite these successes, Benzema’s time in Saudi Arabia may end sooner than expected. Reports from Relevo reveal that the forward is contemplating retirement at the end of the 2024-25 season—despite having a contract that runs until 2026.

The Frenchman’s potential decision to retire stems not from physical decline but from a mix of mental fatigue and dissatisfaction with life in Saudi Arabia. Relevo says that the veteran has grown tired of the daily routine and is reflecting on his next steps after a 16-year career at the pinnacle of soccer

The side based in Jeddah, aware of his massive €100 million annual salary, might not oppose an early termination of his contract. While the club appreciates his contributions, his departure could free up resources for future investments.

Big twist: Benzema’s return to Real Madrid

The intrigue deepens as Benzema’s post-retirement plans come into focus. Though many expected him to return to the Spanish capital in some capacity, the nature of his comeback surprises even the most ardent fans. Benzema isn’t planning to don the white jersey as a player again; instead, he will return to serve as an ambassador for Los Blancos, particularly in the Arab region.

This decision underscores his enduring relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Their bond, forged over years of mutual respect and loyalty, played a pivotal role in facilitating the striker’s move to Saudi Arabia and his planned return to the club. “The agreement is due to emotional and business reasons,” states Relevo, highlighting the strategic value Benzema holds for Real Madrid’s commercial aspirations in the Middle East.