Chelsea Football Club announced that winger Mykhailo Mudryk has tested positive for a banned substance in a routine drugs test. The club and the player are cooperating with the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the positive test.

Chelsea released a statement: “Chelsea can confirm that the English FA has contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk regarding an adverse finding in a routine urine test. Both the club and Mykhailo are supportive of the FA’s testing program and all our players undergo regular testing. Mykhailo has categorically confirmed that he has never knowingly used any banned substance. Both the club and Mykhailo will work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused this result.”

The positive test, conducted in August, revealed an unspecified banned substance. Mudryk awaits the results of the ‘B’ sample test to confirm or refute the initial findings.

Mudryk expressed his shock and asserted his innocence: “This is a complete shock to me because I have never knowingly used a banned substance or broken any rules. I am now working with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know I have done nothing wrong and I hope to be able to return to playing soon. I cannot say anything more due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Mudryk’s recent absence from the team

Mudryk, a €70 million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2023, has not played for Chelsea since November 28th and has been absent from matchday squads since December 1st (Aston Villa match). He is under contract with Chelsea until June 2031.

The most prominent recent doping case in football involved Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, who received a four-year ban (later reduced to 18 months). The outcome of Mudryk’s case remains uncertain, pending the results of the ‘B’ sample test and any subsequent disciplinary proceedings. The case serves as a reminder of the rigorous testing procedures and potential consequences in professional football.