Real Madrid‘s midweek triumph against Atalanta in the Champions League brought moments of brilliance and rising concerns. The 3-2 victory showcased the lethal partnership of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham, all scoring in the same match for the first time. However, injuries to two of their brightest stars have clouded the optimism surrounding their progress.

Kylian Mbappe’s night was cut short after just 30 minutes. The French forward, a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti‘s attacking machinery, limped off after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring. Both the manager and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tried to downplay the situation post-match. “It’s nothing serious,” the Italian reassured fans, adding that Mbappe’s exit was a precautionary measure.

Despite the optimistic tone, reports from Spain claim that Mbappe is “practically out” for Real Madrid’s upcoming clash against Rayo Vallecano. Tests scheduled for Thursday afternoon will determine the extent of the injury. While his availability for the domestic fixture is doubtful, the hope remains that Mbappe will recover in time for the Intercontinental Cup next week in Qatar.

The timing of the injury is less than ideal, as Mbappe has been instrumental in Madrid’s resurgence, combining seamlessly with Vinicius and Jude Bellingham in recent matches.

Bellingham’s lingering discomfort

While Mbappe’s injury captured headlines, Jude Bellingham’s health is also a concern. During the Atalanta game, the young Englishman was seen frequently clutching the back of his thigh, raising questions about whether he has fully recovered from a similar issue experienced against Girona.

Last Saturday, the Englishman was substituted after sustaining muscle discomfort while executing a long pass and colliding with an opponent. Although cleared to play against Atalanta, the discomfort seemed to persist. Mundo Deportivo noted that during his time on the pitch, he continued to touch the same area of his thigh, and he appeared visibly exhausted when substituted late in the game.

Bellingham’s key role this season

Despite these injury concerns, Bellingham’s impact on Real Madrid this season cannot be overstated. The 21-year-old midfield maestro has contributed to nine goals in his last seven games, becoming a talismanic figure in Los Blancos’ resurgence. His dynamic performances have often been the driving force behind Madrid’s success, blending creativity, power, and goal-scoring prowess.

After the match, Bellingham spoke with the press, where his demeanor suggested no immediate worry about his fitness. The absence of any direct mention of the injury provided a positive takeaway. Still, fans and management will be closely monitoring his condition ahead of the crucial fixtures.