Barcelona‘s roller-coaster season has taken an intriguing turn with the return of Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender, sidelined for over five months due to a high-grade hamstring tear sustained at the Copa America, is set to make his comeback in the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund. However, his return brings more than just defensive stability—it has also triggered a financial windfall for the Catalan giants, courtesy of Gianni Infantino’s FIFA compensation policy.

Araujo’s injury during international duty with Uruguay at the 2024 Copa America was a significant blow for Barcelona. The 24-year-old, a linchpin in the club’s defensive setup, underwent surgery in July and underwent a lengthy rehabilitation. His absence exposed Barcelona’s vulnerabilities, particularly a lack of aggression and physicality in defense, as noted by the coaching staff.

Despite the challenges, Araujo’s injury came with a silver lining for Barcelona: FIFA’s compensation program. “FIFA is obligated to compensate clubs whenever players are injured while representing their national teams,” reports Mundo Deportivo. This policy resulted in a substantial payout for the Catalans.

The mystery surrounding the exact compensation owed to Barcelona is now resolved. FIFA’s final payment amounts to €2.65 million, a welcome injection for a club still grappling with financial challenges. While this sum may seem modest compared to Barcelona’s broader financial struggles, it provides a small yet meaningful boost.

“This money will make a small difference towards Barcelona abolishing their financial woes, although it could even go towards transfers during the upcoming winter window,” notes Mundo Deportivo. With Araujo back in action, FIFA’s obligation to continue payments has ended, marking a closure to a challenging chapter for both the player and the club.

Defensive concerns amid fluctuating form

Barcelona’s struggles in recent weeks have highlighted the urgency of Araujo’s return. Under new head coach Hansi Flick, the Blaugrana have secured only five points from their last 15 available in La Liga, raising concerns about defensive consistency.

The coaching staff has been vocal about the team’s need for a physically dominant presence in defense. While players like Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde bring technical skills, they lack the aggression needed to dominate high-pressure moments. Inigo Martinez has added intensity, but his lone efforts have not been enough to fortify Barcelona’s backline.

Araujo’s return is expected to address these shortcomings. The report states, “The staff believes the team currently lacks a physically dominant defender who can add aggression and power to their backline.” His leadership and strength are anticipated to be crucial in restoring defensive solidity.