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Real Madrid’s Álvaro Arbeloa reportedly decides Jude Bellingham’s role vs Bayern Munich in Champions League

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Álvaro Arbeloa faces the most decisive game of the season at Real Madrid, as they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Ahead of the game, los Blancos face a tough absence: Thibaut Courtois. Despite this, the coach has reportedly made a decision regarding Jude Bellingham’s role ahead of this clash, seeking to secure a key victory in the first leg.

According to Iván Martín in OK Diario, Álvaro Arbeloa has decided not to start Jude Bellingham for the match against Bayern Munich. Although the Englishman has already seen minutes in the previous two games, he is not at full fitness to compete as a starter in the Champions League quarterfinals. However, he could get some minutes to regain his competitive rhythm.

In his place, coach Arbeloa could opt for Arda Güler as the left interior, with Thiago Pitarch at the base of midfield alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni. With this setup, Los Blancos would look to repeat the feat they achieved against Manchester City, defeating them in both matches. As a result, Bellingham would have to compete directly for a starting spot with the young Turkish talent.

Unlike his early days at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has ceased to be a difference-maker for the team. Not only is he no longer contributing in terms of playmaking, but he is also failing to make an impact in front of goal. Because of this, the Englishman finds himself in a very difficult situation, as he once thrived as an attacking midfielder/false 9—a role that no longer exists under Arbeloa.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League.

Jude Bellingham faces uphill battle at Real Madrid

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Jude Bellingham has gone from being a star player to a fairly debated one. In search of consistency in midfield, coach Arbeloa introduced Thiago Pitarch, gaining greater control of the game. In addition, Federico Valverde and Arda Güler have established themselves as key pillars of the team. As a result, the Englishman no longer seems to have a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup.

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Álvaro Arbeloa reportedly defines his Real Madrid future in Champions League quarterfinals vs Bayern Munich

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Álvaro Arbeloa reportedly defines his Real Madrid future in Champions League quarterfinals vs Bayern Munich

Not being a specialist in organizing the team from deep, Jude would not be an option to play alongside Tchouaméni, as his role is more offensive. Therefore, he would have to compete with Valverde and Güler, who are excelling both collectively and individually. With this, coach Álvaro Arbeloa would have to bench one of the two if he wants to rely on the Englishman, setting aside their outstanding run of performances.

Jude Bellingham is experiencing this not only at Real Madrid but also in England. Unlike a few months ago, neither Thomas Tuchel nor Álvaro Arbeloa have been able to unlock the midfielder’s best version again, which seems to shine only as a false 9 or attacking midfielder. Because of this, the Englishman faces a tough task: Returning to the field and silencing doubts with his performance.

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