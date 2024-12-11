Real Madrid secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Atalanta in a high-stakes Champions League encounter. The win keeps their hopes alive in the competition, but the match wasn’t without its anxieties, including a second-half injury to Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid’s victory was hard-fought, and dramatic. Mateo Retegui missed a golden opportunity for Atalanta, while Real Madrid’s performance highlighted both their attacking prowess and defensive vulnerabilities.

The Madridista supporters experienced a roller-coaster of emotions throughout the match, eventually ending the night relieved and exhausted.

Kylian Mbappé’s substitution in the second half due to a suspected thigh injury added further drama. Post-match, manager Carlo Ancelotti downplayed the severity: “It doesn’t look serious.” However, he later elaborated in the mixed zone: “He has an overload, a little discomfort in his hamstring. We will have to see him in the next few days. It doesn’t seem serious, but he had to stop, because he couldn’t sprint… it was bothering him a little bit. So we preferred to change him.”

Mbappé’s recent struggles and upcoming tests

Mbappé’s injury adds to his recent struggles in Madrid. His previous comments suggesting children should not dream of emulating him underscore the pressure he faces. Further tests are scheduled for Thursday to assess the extent of the injury.

Ancelotti acknowledged the demanding nature of the match: “The match was demanding because Atalanta demand a lot. It was a match of individual battles and movement. It went well. We are very happy because it was an important victory, because it allows us to get to Christmas and still be alive in the tournament. If we do that, things will go well in the second half [of the season]. Now we are starting to recover players.” His comments suggest a positive outlook on player fitness, despite the immediate concerns surrounding Mbappé.