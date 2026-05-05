Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius: Real Madrid’s reported untouchable core amid managerial change

Real Madrid are heading toward two consecutive trophyless seasons, raising serious doubts on their roster. Following this, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to be either dismissed or reassigned at the end of the season, with the club targeting a candidate with extensive experience. However, Los Blancos have reportedly set a clear condition for the next appointment: Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior are untouchable.

According to José Félix Díaz via Diario AS, Los Blancos maintain full confidence in Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior, seeing them as key figures for the next season. With this in mind, they rule out the departure of any of the three stars. In fact, Real Madrid aim for the next head coach to be capable of extracting the best version of all three within the same lineup, making this a central factor in defining the appointment.

Although Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior being world-class players, they have not managed to shine simultaneously at Real Madrid. While the Englishman and the Brazilian stood out under Carlo Ancelotti, the Frenchman’s arrival changed everything, as his presence directly overlaps with the areas where his teammates shined. Therefore, the next head coach may be forced to adjust the roles of the three, aiming to fit them into the same lineup.

Far from being a simple task, Ancelotti, Xabi, and Arbeloa have all struggled to make them fit together, as Mbappé’s total freedom of movement prevents Jude and Vinícius from fully occupying their natural roles. Because of this, the Frenchman may need to adapt into a centre-forward role in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo, freeing up space for his teammates and could even enhance his own scoring output.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates a goal with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid defense issue could unlock Mbappé, Bellingham and Vinícius

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have struggled with consistency defensively, suffering multiple injuries and costly defeats. As a result, the efforts of Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior are often overshadowed, as they concede many goals and are forced to contribute to defensive pressing. Because of this, Los Blancos could strengthen their defensive structure to better maximize their three stars.

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Without having to make excessive defensive efforts, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior could focus entirely on the attacking phase, improving their counterattacks and avoiding unnecessary physical fatigue. In addition, their offensive impact could become more evident without constant defensive issues. For this reason, Los Blancos could prioritize strengthening their defense and appointing a world-class coach.