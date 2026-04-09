Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Jude Bellingham set to reclaim key role at Real Madrid ahead of Girona clash, confirms coach Arbeloa

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Jude Bellingham playing for Real Madrid.
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham playing for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham was a substitute last Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich. However, ahead of the La Liga match against Girona, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed that things will be different.

“Militao and Bellingham are going to start,” Arbeloa said during Thursday’s press conference, as reported by Diario AS. Both players are working to regain their best physical and sporting form, and the Girona match will be an ideal opportunity for them to log valuable minutes.

Bellingham suffered a hamstring injury in mid-February that kept him out of 10 Real Madrid matches. He returned to action at the end of March as a substitute, and although he joined the England squad during the March FIFA break, he did not play in the friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Since then, the midfielder has played 31 minutes against Mallorca in La Liga last weekend, and 28 minutes against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. He delivered a strong performance, playing a key role in the team’s second-half comeback that reduced the two-goal deficit.

Tweet placeholder

Militao also returns to the team

Eder Militao finds himself in a situation very similar to Bellingham’s. The Brazilian defender also suffered a muscle injury that sidelined him for an extended period—missing 24 matches across all competitions since December.

Advertisement
‘Vinicius is horrible,’ says former Real Madrid star Rafael Van der Vaart after Bayern Munich loss

see also

‘Vinicius is horrible,’ says former Real Madrid star Rafael Van der Vaart after Bayern Munich loss

After returning for limited minutes against Mallorca, where he scored a goal, Militao also played 28 minutes against Bayern Munich and is now preparing to start for the first time this year.

Finally, another piece of good news for Real Madrid is the return of Ferland Mendy, who has only been able to play five matches this season due to a string of injuries. “Mendy will get minutes,” Arbeloa confirmed at the press conference.

Real Madrid have no margin for error in La Liga

While it is clear that Real Madrid’s priority right now is the UEFA Champions League, where they will look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Bayern Munich next Wednesday, that is not their only concern.

Advertisement
La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

They know that in La Liga, there is no room for error if they want to remain in the title race against Barcelona. With eight matches remaining, the Blaugrana lead the standings by seven points over Los Blancos, so a poor result against Girona this Friday would leave them with almost no chance of winning the title.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Girona vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Girona vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Girona take on Barcelona in a pivotal Matchday 24 clash during the 2025/26 La Liga campaign. Below is all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch the matchup live on TV and via streaming platforms.

Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for Girona vs. Barcelona in LaLiga clash

Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for Girona vs. Barcelona in LaLiga clash

After the painful defeat against Atlético Madrid, Barcelona are looking to turn around their poor run of form by beating Girona in LaLiga. Ahead of the match, fans are closely watching whether Raphinha will be part of the starting lineup, as Hansi Flick announced his return to training.

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick issues major Raphinha and Marcus Rashford injury update ahead LaLiga clash vs. Girona

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick issues major Raphinha and Marcus Rashford injury update ahead LaLiga clash vs. Girona

After the painful defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona are looking to turn the page by beating Girona in LaLiga. Ahead of this match, coach Hansi Flick decided to provide an important injury update on Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford and Raphinha in the spotlight with contrasting injury updates ahead of Barcelona vs. Girona

Rashford and Raphinha in the spotlight with contrasting injury updates ahead of Barcelona vs. Girona

Barcelona are closely monitoring the fitness of Marcus Rashford and Raphinha ahead of their upcoming clash against Girona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo