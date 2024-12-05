The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to introduce a new 32-team format that has sparked both excitement and controversy. While critics raise concerns about player fatigue and financial sustainability, the tournament’s potential prize money has caught the attention of clubs and fans alike. Notably, stars like Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid could be in line for massive earnings if their teams perform well.

The revamped Club World Cup offers significantly higher rewards than previous iterations. While winners of the old format received just $5 million, ESPN previously suggested the 2025 champions could earn up to €95 million—a sum comparable to the €123 million Real Madrid collected for winning the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League. Even participation alone was initially rumored to guarantee €50 million, though recent reports from the Spanish newspaper Marca indicate that figure will be substantially lower.

The total prize pool, bolstered by a €1 billion broadcasting deal with DAZN, will largely benefit European clubs, which are expected to claim about 70% of the revenue. The remaining 30% will be divided among the 22 non-European teams. Despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s assurances that the organization will not dip into its reserves to fund the tournament, questions about financial viability persist.

While official player earnings from prize money haven’t been confirmed, clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Miami often offer significant performance bonuses tied to tournament success. If Los Blancos were to win, the Frenchman’s share could range from €5-10 million, depending on his contract terms. Similarly, Messi could earn a comparable figure should his side pull off a stunning upset, though their participation is already controversial given their early MLS playoff exit.

Controversy and criticism

The Club World Cup has drawn widespread criticism due to concerns about player welfare. Adding another high-stakes tournament to an already congested calendar could exacerbate the physical and mental toll on elite players like Messi, Mbappe, and Erling Haaland. Clubs, national teams, and players’ unions have voiced opposition, warning of increased injury risks.

Despite Infantino’s stated goal of making soccer global, the financial structure heavily favors Europe’s elite clubs. The tournament’s format underscores the existing disparities in world soccer wealth. Smaller clubs from Africa, Asia, and other regions may struggle to compete financially, even if the tournament provides some opportunity to reinvest in infrastructure.

Will Messi and Mbappe meet?

Fans are eager to see whether Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe could face each other in the 2025 Club World Cup. With Inter Miami and Real Madrid both confirmed participants, the possibility of one more showdown between the two global superstars adds intrigue to the tournament.