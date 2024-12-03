As the draw for the revamped 32-team Club World Cup approaches, Inter Miami CF, the tournament’s host club, has been placed in Pot 4. This means Lionel Messi and his teammates face a challenging group stage, although their home advantage and star-studded roster give them a fighting chance.

Inter Miami’s placement in Pot 4 ensures a challenging group stage, where they will face one team each from Pots 1, 2, and 3. The draw format guarantees a diverse range of opponents, potentially including some of the world’s top clubs.

The possibility of facing Real Madrid in the group stage adds significant intrigue, given Messi’s history with the club. Other potential opponents from Pot 1 include Paris Saint-Germain (Messi’s former club), Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, and Fluminense. Pot 3 includes South American giants such as Boca Juniors, adding an interesting subplot given Javier Mascherano’s history with the Argentinian national team.

Interestingly, no all-MLS matchups are possible in the group stage, with Seattle Sounders also in Pot 4. A potential matchup between the two MLS teams could occur later in the tournament if both advance past the group stage.

Full FIFA Club World Cup pots

The complete list of teams in each pot:

Pot 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, Fluminense

Pot 2: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, Red Bull Salzburg

Pot 3: Al Hilal, Ulsan Hyundai, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Monterrey, León, Boca Juniors, Botafogo

Pot 4: Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Espérance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City, Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s placement in Pot 4 sets the stage for a thrilling Club World Cup campaign. While a challenging group stage is expected, the team’s talent, home advantage, and the expanded tournament format create an exciting opportunity for a deep run.