FIFA has unveiled the official trophy for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, set to make its debut in 2025. This bold, innovative design, created in collaboration with Tiffany & Co., will represent the pinnacle of club soccer, symbolizing the new era of the sport. The trophy will be awarded to the tournament’s champions, set to be crowned on July 13, 2025, in New Jersey, United States.

The Club World Cup trophy reflects FIFA’s vision for the revamped competition. Described as a “masterpiece of bold creativity and innovative design”, the trophy blends modernity with tradition, celebrating the global spirit of soccer. Crafted with a 24-karat gold-plated finish, it is adorned with intricate laser engravings, including a world map, symbols of soccer traditions, and inscriptions representing the 211 FIFA member associations and six confederations.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his enthusiasm for the design, stating: “An innovative, inclusive, groundbreaking, and truly global tournament like the new Club World Cup deserves a cup that symbolizes all these characteristics. It is a prestigious trophy with an immortal golden character that makes it an icon for the future.”

The trophy’s design also incorporates celestial elements inspired by NASA’s Voyager Golden Records, featuring planetary alignments from FIFA’s founding in 1904 and the tournament’s opening match in Miami on June 15, 2025. This homage to the past and future of soccer adds a layer of symbolism to the competition.

Inclusive and symbolic design

A key feature of the trophy is its inclusivity, with inscriptions in 13 languages, including Braille, celebrating soccer’s diversity. Its structure can transform into a multifaceted orb, representing unity and innovation. The trophy also carries an inspirational message for champions: “To those who hold this trophy, history belongs to you! You are witness to a moment in time that represents the pinnacle of club football, bestowed upon few but celebrated by many.”

Winners of each Club World Cup edition will receive a replica trophy that mirrors the original in design and craftsmanship. These replicas will feature engraved plaques with the winning club’s emblem and the date of their triumph.

The inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, with matches held across 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities. The tournament will feature 32 clubs from six confederations, including champions from 2021 to 2024 and clubs that secured their spots based on ranking criteria.

Confirmed participants include heavyweights like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Inter Miami, with one final spot reserved for the winner of the 2024 Copa Libertadores. In total, 63 matches will be played, culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Anticipation and legacy

The introduction of the new trophy and expanded format has generated significant buzz in the soccer world. While it promises to elevate the prestige of club soccer, some have raised concerns about its impact on an already congested calendar. FIFA remains steadfast in its vision, with Infantino proclaiming: “The team that lifts this trophy will hold the world of club football in their hands. To the players who win it, history belongs to you!”

Anthony Ledru, CEO of Tiffany & Co., emphasized the company’s legacy in crafting iconic trophies, saying: “The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy is the next chapter in our long history of creating the world’s most revered symbols of athletic achievement.”