Report: Ancelotti reunion with FIFA president Infantino could put Brazil in line to host 2029 Club World Cup

The 2029 FIFA Club World Cup has emerged as a highly sought-after tournament following the success of its inaugural expanded edition in the United States in 2025, with a host nation yet to be determined ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, after a recent meeting involving head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazilian authorities, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, momentum could now be swinging in Brazil’s favor to become the next host.

FIFA president Infantino traveled to Brazil to hold an official meeting with Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) officials alongside Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, primarily to discuss preparations for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by the South American nation. Beyond that agenda, discussions reportedly expanded to include the possibility of staging another major FIFA tournament in the near future.

According to ESPN Brazil, Brazil formally expressed its interest in hosting the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. Monday’s meeting was attended by president Gianni Infantino, Ancelotti, CBF leadership including president Samir Xaud and vice president Gustavo Dias Henrique, as well as President Lula. The gathering with Infantino represented a significant opportunity to advance an idea Brazilian officials have reportedly been developing for several months.

Back in his previous role as CBF vice president, Xaud had already publicly addressed the possibility in June, while the 2025 edition was still underway: “It’s a subject I discussed with president Infantino. I see it in a positive light, especially because Brazilian soccer is showing its potential in this World Cup. I believe that this conversation will continue for a while, but God willing, Brazil will host the 2029 Club World Cup.“

CBF President Samir Xaud, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil president Lula Da Silva, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Unlike the men’s World Cup, no official host or timeline has been announced for the next edition of the Club World Cup, with FIFA yet to outline when a decision will be made. Still, nations have already begun positioning themselves for one of FIFA’s most coveted new tournaments, and Brazil appears to have taken a meaningful step forward in its bid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: Carlo Ancelotti to make key decision on Brazil role before 2026 World Cup

Brazil joins group of nations pushing for the Club World Cup

Following the 2025 Club World Cup and the success generated by the expanded format, several countries have made their interest known to FIFA to host the next edition. Morocco has reportedly emerged as a strong contender, having recently hosted the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and while preparing to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

In addition to Morocco, countries such as Qatar and even the United States have been mentioned as potential hosts for future Club World Cups. Each of these nations has either hosted or is scheduled to host major FIFA events in the coming years, setting the stage for a competitive bidding process as FIFA evaluates its long-term calendar and organizational plans.