ACF Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during Sunday’s Serie A match against Inter Milan, faces a potentially career-altering decision. According to reports in La Repubblica, relayed by TVPlay, Bove will undergo surgery to implant an internal defibrillator.

The surgery, requiring local anesthesia, will involve the insertion of an internal defibrillator. Bove has consented to the procedure. However, Italian football regulations prohibit players with implanted defibrillators from competing in Serie A.

This mirrors the situation faced by Christian Eriksen, who left Inter Milan after a similar incident and subsequently joined Brentford. This procedure, however, could effectively end his Serie A career.

Like Eriksen, Bove will likely need to seek opportunities outside of Serie A. The Italian football authorities cite concerns about the potential for the defibrillator malfunctioning, posing a life-threatening risk.

Investigating the cause of collapse

While an epileptic seizure leading to cardiac arrest was initially reported, other possible causes are under investigation. A sudden drop in blood potassium levels and a collision with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries are being considered as contributing factors.

Bove will undergo additional tests, including a cardiac MRI, to fully assess his condition and rule out any potential for future arrhythmic episodes. The results of these tests will play a vital role in determining his future in professional football.

While Bove’s willingness to undergo the defibrillator implantation demonstrates a commitment to his health and well-being, the implications for his Serie A career are significant. The situation highlights the complexities faced by athletes after experiencing such medical events, and the football community is awaiting further updates with concern and support for Bove’s future.