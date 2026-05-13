FIFA reportedly drops NBA-style entrances for 2026 World Cup after Club World Cup trial

The 2026 World Cup is less than a month away, yet FIFA has several logistical determinations and announcements still pending. One of the most discussed changes involves the pre-match spectacle; reports now indicate that soccer’s governing body will scrap the NBA-style player entrances first piloted during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Club World Cup held in the United States served as a testing ground for several matchday innovations, including these “NBA-style” walkouts. Under that format, every player was introduced individually, walking through the tunnel as their name was announced to the entire stadium, rather than appearing as a collective unit.

Traditionally, players from both teams emerge from the tunnel together, led by the officiating crew and accompanied by youth mascots. This classic presentation was temporarily shelved by FIFA during the Club World Cup trials as the organization looked for ways to modernize the game’s presentation ahead of its return to North America.

However, according to Ben Jacobs, FIFA has decided to move away from the individual walkouts for the upcoming tournament. While the concept generated significant crowd engagement during the Club World Cup, officials have reportedly deemed the approach impractical for a World Cup that features a massive 104-game slate across the entire competition.

Inter Miami CF and Al Ahly FC lining up.

The individual introductions certainly made an impact during the Club World Cup opener between Inter Miami and Al Ahly, particularly when Lionel Messi was announced to a deafening ovation. While that euphoria at Hard Rock Stadium suggested the format could be a hit for national teams, the idea has ultimately been shelved before reaching the world stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also World Cup 2026 guide: Everything to know about format, groups, teams, and how to watch

FIFA exploring new entrance protocols

Even though the NBA-style format is out, FIFA is still looking to break new ground regarding team presentations. Ben Jacobs also reports that the governing body is currently trialing an alternative walkout method, signaling a clear desire to move away from soccer’s traditional entry protocols.

The goal for FIFA is to highlight every player without the time-consuming individual introductions seen at the Club World Cup. For years, the V-formation entrance alongside children carrying national flags has been the standard protocol for the modern era, and fans are now waiting to see if the 2026 edition will finally break that mold.