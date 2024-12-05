Real Madrid‘s latest breakout talent shocked the soccer world by turning down a lucrative offer from Manchester City‘s owners last summer. Despite the allure of a move to the Premier League or even a stint in the well-funded City Group, this rising star chose to stay in Madrid—and that decision is already paying off.

Though several current Los Blancos players like Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe have previously been liked with a Premier League move, it’s neither of them. Instead, the player at the heart of this story is Raul Asencio, a 21-year-old defender from Madrid’s famed academy, La Fabrica.

Raul Asencio has emerged as a critical figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad this season. His rise was accelerated by a string of unfortunate injuries to key defenders, most notably Eder Militao, who suffered his second ACL injury in just over a year. In the aftermath of those injuries, Asencio was thrust into the starting lineup, and his performance during a 4-0 win over Osasuna proved he was more than up to the task. His assist for Jude Bellingham’s goal in that game signaled his readiness for the big stage.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti has recently been effusive in his praise for the rising star. “He absolutely does not lack knowledge of the position. He’s very well positioned, confident, and motivated,” Ancelotti said. He went on to add, “If one day I have to sit him on the bench, I will have to think about it carefully.”

Turning down Manchester City’s temptation

According to a report from Diario AS, Asencio was approached by City Soccer Group, the owners of Manchester City, with a €6 million offer. The plan was to send him to Girona, similar to how the group has handled other young talents like Brazil’s Savinho. However, Asencio declined the offer after participating in Real Madrid’s preseason tour of the United States, where he realized he could compete for a spot in the first team.

His decision, seen as a bold gamble at the time, has now proven to be a brilliant move. Asencio’s current release clause is set at €50 million, a sharp rise from the initial offer City made just a few months ago. Real Madrid are now preparing to renegotiate his contract, with talks expected to begin at the end of the season.