Once again, Gregg Berhalter is under fire, but US Soccer may not have to look far when it comes to his replacement this time around. Marcelo Bielsa is the head coach of the Uruguay national team, the USMNT’s rival on Monday night as it bids to reach the round of 16. While Bielsa has been suspended from the game, it’ll be his team and tactics on display against the United States. Remarkably, Bielsa has been linked to the USMNT coaching position before. Now, though, he may have a new opening should he find further success with Uruguay.

La Celeste is cruising through the group stage of the Copa America. While not mathematically advanced to the next round, it would take an utter capitulation for Uruguay to crash out before the quarterfinals of the tournament. Meanwhile, the pressure ramps up on Berhalter and the United States. In all likelihood, Berhalter’s boys will have to beat Uruguay to reach the next stage of the Copa America. That is an extraordinarily difficult task considering Bielsa’s Uruguay dismantled Bolivia, 5-0, in their last game. If Uruguay can outclass Berhalter on Monday evening, he may turn heads at US Soccer to look for a new head coach.

As stated, Marcelo Bielsa was previously one of the candidates to take over Berhalter’s current position. After failing to reach the World Cup in 2018, US Soccer sought the next head coach to take over for Bruce Arena. While eventually settling on Berhalter, Bielsa was a candidate. At the time, he was a free agent getting ready to sign a contract with Leeds United. One of the key reasons US Soccer did not go with Bielsa was something fairly shallow.

Former US Soccer General Manager Earnie Stewart said the ability to speak English was mandatory for an incoming coach. Additionally, he publicly preferred someone who knew how MLS and American soccer worked. Berhalter fits both requirements.

A case as an elite international manager

Passing up on Bielsa had ramifications for both the coach and the United States. The USMNT signed Berhalter to a contract, which American soccer fans differ on. Berhalter has the best winning percentage among all USMNT coaches in history to have been in the dugout for at least 10 games. He has won just shy of 70% of those contests. Along the way, he picked up a pair of CONCACAF Nations League titles, a Gold Cup win in 2021. The top achievement has been qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where the United States reached the round of 16.

Marcelo Bielsa, curbed by the USMNT, fell into the hands of Leeds. That was an incredibly fruitful spell as the Argentine guided the Whites back into the Premier League for the first time in decades. Even though he was only at Elland Road for less than four full seasons, he developed a cult-like following among supporters. After one year away, he landed with Uruguay.

With the South Americans, Bielsa has shown even more success. His ability to develop young players in a short period of time is remarkably evident even in the current Copa America. Facundo Pellistri and Maximiliano Araujo have emerged as top talents with Uruguay. Yet, the central back-to-front line of Ronald Araujo, Federick Valverde and Darwin Núñez has been the key. With Uruguay, this trio looks like one of the best in the world. Both scored against Bolivia, while Núñez has two goals in two Copa America games this summer.

The USMNT may not have that level of player in its squad like Marcelo Bielsa has in his. Yet, there are semblances of top-tier players. Christian Pulisic is a phenomenal player, and his performances with the United States and Milan are deserving of praise. The midfield is likely the USMNT’s strongest area with Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna and a handful of other decent players. The only issue is they have not had the proper guidance to maximize their ability.

Marcelo Bielsa is the right man for the USMNT

Based on his expertise with Uruguay and previously with Leeds, Bielsa has been able to get the most out of young players. With Leeds, for example, he turned Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips from Championship players into massive sales to top clubs. Phillips transferred to Manchester City for over $50 million. Since moving, Phillips has been unable to maintain the performances he showed under Bielsa. Raphinha moved on to Barcelona after thriving in the Championship and Premier League for a club-record fee.

Bielsa is not a timid coach. He has played 22-year-old Facundo Pellistri in each Copa America game, trusting his individual ability to make a difference. Rather than Berhalter’s rigid play style that hampers the individual talent of the USMNT’s best players, Bielsa lets them flourish.

The upcoming matchup between the two will put Bielsa on full display for US Soccer executives. While those executives would have to contend with his massive salary at Uruguay, Bielsa is deserving of his wages. Remember, Uruguay did not make it out of its group at the 2022 World Cup. In the current World Cup qualifying cycle, Uruguay is the only team to take points off Argentina. Currently, it is second among the 10 teams in qualifying with four wins, one draw and one loss. In admittedly a smaller sample size, Bielsa has a better record than Berhalter against significantly more challenging opposition in South America.

That would be worth the gamble for US Soccer to consider.

