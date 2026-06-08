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Lionel Scaloni leaves door open for Emi Buendia’s Argentina World Cup call-up as Balerdi’s position ‘can be covered’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, and Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa.
© Carmen Mandato & Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, and Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa.

Emiliano Buendía was one of the more surprising omissions from Argentina‘s official 26-man World Cup roster following a prolific season at Aston Villa, but his chances of representing the Albiceleste in North America are still alive. With Lionel Scaloni now forced to find a replacement for the injured Leonardo Balerdi, the head coach has suggested the defensive void “can be covered,” while leaving the door wide open on who fills it.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed ahead of the Honduras friendly that Balerdi had sustained a muscle injury to the soleus in his right leg during a training session, effectively ruling him out of the tournament. While several defenders have been mentioned as potential replacements, Scaloni has been deliberately vague, declining to limit the search to a natural right-footed center back.

At his pre-Iceland press conference, Scaloni expanded on his thinking when asked about potential replacements: “Saying it after the match, I don’t know. But we will have a clearer picture. Fortunately, we can take these few days and by Wednesday, the boy we decide on can be with us. In Balerdi’s position, we can be covered, and we will see where we draw from. We have an idea, and based on how we finish, we will see. I don’t think it will go past Wednesday.

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Scaloni’s comments are consistent with reporting from Argentina insider Gaston Edul, who indicated that Balerdi’s replacement would not necessarily be a right-sided center back. With Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi both capable of covering that position, the search has widened to include other areas of the squad, opening the door for Buendia among others.

Balerdi picked up a muscle injured

Leonardo Balerdi of Argentina.

Buendia’s competition for the vacant spot

According to ESPN Argentina‘s Diego Monroig, Buendia is among the players Scaloni has contacted to put their vacation plans on hold, as they remain in contention for a spot in the final World Cup roster. The door had initially cracked open primarily for Nico Paz, who has since recovered from his injury, but Balerdi’s setback has created a fresh vacancy that multiple players are now competing to fill.

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Two names already part of the pre-tournament tour are in the running. Nicolas Capaldo and Agustín Giay were originally brought along to cover for the injured Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, but one or both could now find themselves earning a permanent place in the squad heading into the tournament.

In the midfield, Scaloni is also weighing different profiles. Como’s Maximo Perrone has been reported as a potential option, with Scaloni reportedly asking him to keep training and remain available. Perhaps the most intriguing name to emerge in recent hours is defensive midfielder and World Cup champion Guido Rodríguez, a holding profile that the current squad notably lacks.

Buendia, who has been exceptional under Unai Emery at Aston Villa, offers the ability to play out wide on the right or operate as a No. 10 in a more central role. While that space is already crowded with Messi as an unmovable presence and Nico Paz as the creative understudy, Buendia’s versatility and form could still be enough to earn him a late invitation to the World Cup.

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