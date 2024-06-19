The anticipation for this year’s Copa America is palpable, with Argentina emerging as the favorite to clinch the title. The team’s recent successes have established them as a dominant force in international soccer.

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina secured the Copa America trophy in 2021, followed by a triumph in the 2022 World Cup. As the tournament approaches, Argentina will likely aim for a historic third consecutive international title.

Scaloni’s impact on Argentina’s national team cannot be overstated. Taking over the reins in 2018, he has revitalized the team, leading them to significant victories on the international stage. His tactical acumen and ability to foster a cohesive unit have been pivotal in Argentina’s recent achievements.

Despite his success, Scaloni’s salary reflects a surprising disparity, La Opinion reveals. He earns $2.6 million annually, placing him sixth among the best-paid managers in South America.

How much do 2024 Copa America coaches earn?

In the financial hierarchy of coaches at the 2024 Copa America, Uruguay’s Marcelo Bielsa leads the pack with an annual salary of $4 million. Bielsa has transformed Uruguay into a formidable force, making them serious contenders for the Copa America title. Then, Brazil’s Dorival Junior follows closely, also earning around $4 million. Despite some criticism of his appointment, he remains a key figure in Brazil’s quest for glory.

Ricardo Gareca, who now coaches the Chilean national team, earns $3.7 million. Gareca’s reputation as a seasoned tactician precedes him. Therefore, his new role with Chile is seen as a fresh start for the team. Paraguay’s Daniel Garnero and Venezuela’s Fernando Batista each earn $3 million, reflecting the competitive salaries for top managerial talent in the region.

Below Scaloni in the pay scale are Ecuador’s Felix Sanchez and Colombia’s Nestor Lorenzo, both earning $2.4 million. Interestingly, Gregg Berhalter’s $2.2 million salary is barely enough for ninth place, as Peru’s Jorge Fossati receives $2 million, while Bolivia’s Antonio Carlo Zago earns the least at $1.1 million.

Crucial summer ahead of Berhalter and Scaloni

As the 2024 Copa America approaches, the spotlight will not only be on star players like Vinicius, Messi, or even Pulisic, but also on the managers who command from the sidelines. Managers like Scaloni and Berhalter, despite their lower salaries, will be crucial in steering their teams through the tournament. Their strategic decisions, ability to motivate players, and tactical prowess will be under intense scrutiny.

For nations like Chile and Peru, now led by Ricardo Gareca and Jorge Fossati respectively, this tournament marks a significant evaluation of their progress under new management. Meanwhile, Gregg Berhalter, the USMNT manager, faces a crucial period for his future. One of the lowest-paid managers at the Copa America is under pressure following a disappointing 5-1 loss to Colombia. His ability to turn the team’s fortunes around will be closely watched.

His squad will have one more chance to play against top teams in a tournament setting in the Copa America before the 2026 World Cup. Therefore, improving his team management skills is something he must demonstrate. A glance at the rosters reveals some astonishing talent. Still, there’s a glaring gap between individual skill and team output.

PHOTOS: IMAGO