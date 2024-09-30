As more American players find success in Europe, soccer coaches from the United States have gradually established themselves across the pond. To be fair, though, this does not always come at the heights of success. Particularly in comparison to the brightest minds of European soccer, American coaches are still well behind in their tactics and management. Regardless, it is a step in the right direction to see more American coaches in Europe.

As of the end of September 2024, there is just one American coach in the top divisions in Europe. That is Pellegrino Matarazzo, the manager of Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim. There are coaches in the lower divisions across Europe. For example, Joe Enochs, a native of Petaluma, CA, manages SSV Jahn Regensburg, a club in the second division in Germany. Likewise, Daniel Wilson is the coach of a third-tier side in Austria. Neither of those two would be considered the best American soccer coaches in Europe, but it is always good to spread representation.

So, we would have to take a look into the past to decide the best soccer coaches in Europe originally hailing from the United States. That standout coach among these is Jesse Marsch, who managed RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Leeds United before returning to the west side of the Atlantic Ocean with the Canada national team. He is not the first manager from the United States to coach in the Premier League. Let’s break down the best American coaches in European history.

Best American soccer coaches to manage in Europe

Fans may think of certain failures when it comes to Jesse Marsch. Leeds barely stayed in the Premier League with the American, and RB Leipzig struggled mightily in Marsch’s brief stint with the German club. However, he won a league and cup double in back-to-back years with RB Salzburg. He failed to advance out of the group stage in his two seasons in Austria. In fairness, he played Liverpool and Napoli in one season before going up against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the next. In both campaigns, Marsch and Salzburg finished third in their Champions League group.

Pellegrino Matarazzo is the only other American coach to reach a UEFA club competition. His qualification to the Europa Conference League with TSG Hoffenheim came as something of a surprise after several mid-table finishes. His success with the German club was enough to pull some interest in the then-vacant USMNT job. Hoffenheim has struggled in the early going of the 2024/25 campaign. That has put Matarazzo under threat of the sack.

Former USMNT managers who spent time in Europe

American soccer fans will also recall the coaching stint of Bob Bradley, who notably coached at Swansea in 2016. Bradley was the first American to manage a Premier League team, and it did not go over well in Wales. Bradley lasted 85 days and a mere 11 games with the Swans. He picked up eight points in those games. Bob Bradley said he needed more time to coach Swansea. Yet, fans were always against his appointment. Other than his time in the Premier League, the American also coached Le Havre in the French second division and Norwegian club Stabæk. His time in Norway made him the first American to coach in a European top flight. Yet, he failed to win any competition while there.

Gregg Berhalter also coached in Europe before his time with the USMNT. Berhalter led Swedish club Hammarby from 2011 to 2013. At the time, Hammarby was in the second division in Sweden, but Berhalter made headway as the first manager of a professional club in Europe. Hammarby failed to win promotion with Berhalter leading the way, and that led him back to the United States.

PHOTOS: IMAGO