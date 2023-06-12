All of the 2023 Women’s World Cup games are available on Peacock, but are those in English? Peacock serves a crucial role for fans of the Premier League. There, Premier League viewers can watch most of the league’s games each weekend during the season. Plus, those are English-language broadcasts.

NBCUniversal, which oversees both Peacock and Telemundo’s operations, has the rights to World Cup games. As an added bonus for fans in the United States, NBC puts all of these games on Peacock. Reminder, Peacock is just $4.99 per month, making it among the cheaper streaming options in the United States.

Does Peacock have English Women’s World Cup games?

However, Women’s World Cup games on Peacock are available exclusively in Spanish. The English- and Spanish-language rights go into different contracts with FIFA. NBCUniversal’s branch with Telemundo has the Spanish rights. English rights belong to FOX, as they have since the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Keep in mind that these Spanish games on Peacock are not exclusive to the streaming service. Just as in the men’s World Cup in 2022, Telemundo and Universo are broadcasting games during the competition. Peacock just provides an alternative way to watch at an affordable rate.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

Peacock remains a useful tool

Americans looking to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023 should not shy away from Peacock even though games are not in English. Peacock’s price point provides one of the cheapest options to watch the tournament. While both Telemundo (Spanish) and FOX (English) are available as OTA channels requiring just an antenna, Universo and FS1 would require some kind of pay-TV package.

Peacock is far cheaper than those. Plus, watching the Spanish-language broadcasts arguably captures the emotion of the game better than the English. Telemundo and Universo always have a talented crew working both the men’s and Women’s World Cup.

PHOTO: IMAGO / YAY Images