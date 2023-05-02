FOX revealed its full schedule plans for the 2023 Women’s World Cup down under in Australia and New Zealand. While the actual talent for the coverage is still largely under wraps, American soccer fans at least know how to watch the tournament. In fact, there is a record number of games on FOX, even if most of the kickoff times are early on for US-based audiences.

The 64 games of the 2023 Women’s World Cup stretch from July 20 to Aug. 20. In the United States, each of those games is available on TV. There are 35 games on FS1 and a massive 29 on FOX. That near-30 games on FOX is the most Women’s World Cup games ever on a US English-language broadcast network. Five of those 29 air in primetime in the United States. Then, there are dozens more on weekends.

For those that are away from their TVs during the Women’s World Cup schedule, each contest is streaming via the FOX Sports app. However, this does require a TV subscription, and they are not free to stream.

USWNT gets bonus coverage

In addition to the live broadcasts of games, FOX unveiled its buffer coverage of the Women’s World Cup. Women’s World Cup Live anchors FOX’s coverage of the tournament, with 190 hours of live programming previewing and bridging between games. Then, Women’s World Cup Tonight is the postgame show for every game throughout the tournament.

Social media content is also available, as FOX’s award-winning World Cup Now on Twitter is back. The 132 shows produced 60 hours of content at the 2022 men’s World Cup, and that garnered 88.4 million views on Twitter alone.

The United States has even more coverage of its games at the Women’s World Cup. FOX is denoting a two-hour pregame show to each of the USWNT’s three group stage matches.

FOX crew still to be decided

The names of the talent and broadcasters are still up in the air. FOX said it plans to announce its “elite roster of prominent soccer analysts, hosts, tournament legends and more personalities” in the coming months.

FOX Women’s World Cup schedule

All of the following times are US Eastern Time.

Thursday, July 20

3 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Norway. — FOX.

6 a.m. — Australia vs. Republic of Ireland. — FOX.

10:30 p.m. — Nigeria vs. Canada. — FOX.

Friday, July 21

1 a.m. — Philippines vs. Switzerland. — FS1.

3:30 a.m. — Spain vs. Costa Rica. — FS1.

9 p.m. — USA vs. Vietnam. FOX.

Saturday, July 22

3 a.m. — Zambia vs. Japan. — FS1.

5:30 a.m. — England vs. Haiti. — FOX.

8 a.m. — Denmark vs. China PR. — FOX.

Sunday, July 23

1 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Africa. — FS1.

3:30 a.m. — Netherlands vs. Portugal. — FS1.

6 a.m. — France vs. Jamaica. — FOX.

Monday, July 24

2 a.m. — Italy vs. Argentina. — FS1.

4:30 a.m. — Germany vs. Morocco. — FS1.

7 a.m. — Brazil vs. Panama. — FS1.

10 p.m. — Colombia vs. Korea Republic. — FS1.

Tuesday, July 25

1:30 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Philippines. — FS1.

4 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Norway. — FS1.

Wednesday, July 26

1 a.m. — Japan vs. Costa Rica. — FS1.

3:30 a.m. — Spain vs. Zambia. — FS1.

8 a.m. — Canada vs. Republic of Ireland. — FS1.

9 p.m. — USA vs. Netherlands. — FOX.

Thursday, July 27

3:30 a.m. — Portugal vs. Vietnam. — FS1.

6 a.m. — Australia vs. Nigeria. — FS1.

8 p.m. — Argentina vs. South Africa. — FS1.

Friday, July 28

4:30 a.m. — England vs. Denmark. — FS1.

7 a.m. — China PR vs. Haiti. — FS1.

Saturday, July 29

3:30 a.m. — Sweden vs. Italy. — FS1.

6 a.m. — France vs. Brazil. — FOX.

8:30 a.m. — Panama vs. Jamaica. — FOX.

Sunday, July 30

12:30 a.m. — Korea Republic vs. Morocco. — FOX.

3 a.m. — Switzerland vs. New Zealand. — FOX.

3 a.m. — Norway vs. Philippines. — FS1.

5:30 a.m. — Germany vs. Colombia. — FS1.

Monday, July 31

3 a.m. — Japan vs. Spain. — FOX.

3 a.m. — Costa Rica vs. Zambia. — FS1.

6 a.m. — Canada vs. Australia. — FOX.

6 a.m. — Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria. — FS1.

Tuesday, August 1

3 a.m. — Portugal vs. USA. — FOX.

3 a.m. — Vietnam vs. Netherlands. — FS1.

6 a.m. — China PR vs. England. — FOX.

6 a.m. — Haiti vs. Denmark. — FS1.

Wednesday, August 2

3 a.m. — Argentina vs. Sweden. — FOX.

3 a.m. — South Africa vs. Italy. — FS1.

6 a.m. — Panama vs. France. — FOX.

6 a.m. — Jamaica vs. Brazil. — FS1.

Thursday, August 3

6 a.m. — Korea Republic vs. Germany. — FOX.

6 a.m. — Morocco vs. Colombia. — FS1.

Saturday, August 5

1 a.m. — 1A vs. 2C. — FS1

4 a.m. — 1C vs. 2A. — FS1.

10 p.m. — 1E vs. 2G. — FOX.

Sunday, August 6

5 a.m. — 1G vs. 2E. — FOX.

Monday, August 7

3:30 a.m. — 1D vs. 2B. — FS1.

6:30 a.m. — 1B vs. 2D. — FS1.

Tuesday, August 8

4 a.m. — 1H vs. 2F. — FS1.

7 a.m. — 1F vs. 2H. — FS1.

Thursday, August 10

9 p.m. — Quarterfinal 1. — FOX.

Friday, August 11

3:30 a.m. — Quarterfinal 2. — FOX.

Saturday, August 12

3 a.m. — Quarterfinal 3. — FOX.

6:30 a.m. — Quarterfinal 4. — FOX.

Tuesday, August 15

4 a.m. — Semifinal 1. — FOX.

Wednesday, August 16

6 a.m. — Semifinal 2. — FOX.

Saturday, August 19

4 a.m. — Third-place match. — FOX.

Sunday, August 20

6 a.m. — Final. — FOX.

