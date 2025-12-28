Trending topics:
Comments

Xabi Alonso receives support from Toni Kroos: The German legend gives bold take on the Spaniard’s Real Madrid criticized tenure

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso and Toni Kroos.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Lars Baron/Getty ImagesReal Madrid's Xabi Alonso and Toni Kroos.

Although Xabi Alonso impressed during his initial months at Real Madrid, the team has recently struggled with inconsistent results and a style of play that feels flat to fans. As a result, speculation about the coach’s future has intensified, raising the possibility of his departure in early 2026. Nonetheless, Toni Kroos has stepped forward to support the Spaniard, clearly expressing his perspective on his criticized tenure.

“The hardest part about being a coach is coaching (Real) Madrid. It’s not easy. Here, you can win games and no one is satisfied—there are very few clubs like that. If you draw or lose, the reactions are different. The club has accustomed us to that, and criticism comes very quickly. As a coach, you have very little time to build something. You can’t think about how your team will play in a year or two… I’m convinced that Xabi is a very good coach,” Toni Kroos said, via Romario TV.

With just six months in charge, Xabi Alonso faces judgment as if he had been managing for one or two full seasons, encountering criticism for not imposing a specific style of play. However, the absence of a controlling midfielder is completely evident, as the coach did not want to let Luka Modric leave, but his request was ignored. As a result, Real Madrid tend to struggle while trying to dominate matches, appearing considerably weakened.

Alongside doubts about not establishing a dominant style of play, the coach faces significant issues in the dressing room, leaving several players dissatisfied. Nevertheless, Spanish media report that Xabi Alonso has managed to regain the players’ support, even revitalizing a strong version of Rodrygo Goes, who will supposedly be given much more prominent role coupled with Kylian Mbappe scoring prowess.

Real Madrid&#039;s Xabi Alonso, Alvaro Carreras, and Eder Militao

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid gives instructions to Alvaro Carreras and Eder Militao.

Although Kroos has asked for patience as Xabi Alonso establishes himself at Real Madrid, the coach’s future may hinge on the upcoming matches. In case he does not secure consistent results with consecutive victories, the front office might decide to part ways with him, ending an era that once promised dominance. Therefore, the Spaniard needs to demonstrate his ability to reverse the team’s current situation.

Real Madrid’s Xabi Alonso reportedly won’t get January 2026 roster boost

Unlike his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso does not have a player at Real Madrid capable of controlling the tempo in midfield. Far from the era of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the current Los Blancos roster lacks a player with similar characteristics. Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Arda Guler are world-class talents but fulfill different roles on the field, fueling speculation about a midfield signing that now seems unlikely to happen.

According to Jorge C. Picon on X, formerly known as Twitter, Real Madrid decided not to make any roster changes in January 2026 aside from Endrick’s departure. As a result, the anticipated arrival of Nicolas Paz may be postponed until July 2026, when he is expected to take charge of orchestrating the midfield. In the interim, Rodrygo Goes will assume the role of team organizer, becoming Xabi Alonso’s sole option for maintaining balance, reports Marca.

