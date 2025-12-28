Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly make latest push to seal Mike Maignan’s contract renewal ahead the 2026-27 season

With a stellar Christian Pulisic leading the way, AC Milan have managed to stay at the top of the Serie A standings. However, the offense has lacked rotation, prompting the arrival of Niclas Füllkrug as reinforcement. The Rossoneri haven’t stopped there, as they have reportedly made a final effort to renew Mike Maignan’s contract, with an offer that seems to hint at the French goalkeeper’s next destination.

Along the 2025-26 season, coach Massimiliano Allegri has openly affirmed that Mike Maignan’s continuity is a top priority: “Maignan is important, just like the players with a certain level of experience. To keep Milan at a certain level, the club is working for the future. There will certainly be contract renewals for important players, and I think that’s normal the club is working on that,” he said, via DAZN Italy.

Even though Mike Maignan seemed destined to leave AC Milan due to his salary demands, everything appears to have changed. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have decided to make an offer to the French goalkeeper of €7 million net per season, including bonuses, with an extension through 2030. With this, he would match Rafael Leao’s contract, making him lean toward staying with the team.

With Maignan’s continued presence appearing highly likely, AC Milan aim to solidify their sporting project by ensuring the future of one of their most vital players. After Gianluigi Donnarumma’s departure, the Rossoneri entrusted the French goalkeeper to minimize the impact of the Italian’s exit. His commanding performances have positioned the team as one of the most competitive in Italy and elevated him to the status of one of the best players in the world.

Not only Maignan: AC Milan reportedly planning three more renewals

After securing Mike Maignan’s future, AC Milan are taking a much clearer shape, focusing on retaining the team’s core, including the French goalkeeper, Rafael Leao, and Adrien Rabiot. However, the Rossoneri still have several players awaiting contract renewals, such as Luka Modric, whose deal expires at the end of the season. In response, the front office has prioritized securing the contracts of three other players in addition to the Croatian veteran.

Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are negotiating their contract renewals with AC Milan, reports La Gazzeta dello Sport. Both Englishmen finish their current deals in June 2027, but the team is eager to ensure their continuity before they enter the final year of their contracts. With less urgency, Christian Pulisic is also among the top players to be renewed, but his current deal includes an option until 2028, allowing more time to negotiate and prioritize other deals with more urgency.