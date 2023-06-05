If you’re trying to find where to watch the Women’s World Cup on US TV, you’ve come to the right place. The premier international competition for the women’s game continues to grow in talent and popularity. It is repeatedly the home of the most-watched soccer games in the United States when the tournament happens.

In the United States, coverage of the Women’s World Cup is in line with the men’s competition. Therefore, you can find games on the same channels for both international events.

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Fubo

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Watch Women’s World Cup on US TV

Coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup falls under FOX’s umbrella of coverage. Therefore, games are airing on FOX and FS1, depending on the timing of the games. Most major contests, such as those in the knockout rounds or the games involving the USWNT, will be on FOX. Other games throughout the group stage likely are reserved to FS2.

FOX’s channels that are broadcasting the Women’s World Cup are available in a number of locations. For anyone that is yet to cut the cord, FOX and FS1 are fairly standard on cable and satellite. Then, when it comes to streaming, the same generally applies. Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV all have these channels.

For Spanish-language audiences, coverage of the Women’s World Cup is available on Telemundo, just like the men’s competition. That means it’s also expected that games will stream in Spanish on Peacock.

Women’s World Cup continues to surge

That Spanish-language coverage saw a 27% increase from the 2015 competition to 2019. The Women’s World Cup in 2023 should be even bigger for both the English- and Spanish-language coverage.

There are 32 teams involved in the Women’s World Cup, up from 24 in 2019. Therefore, there are 16 more games and more chances to get eyes on the competition. Plus, the groups for the competition are already available. For the USWNT, the draw yielded Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands. The USWNT defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final.

Coverage of the World Cup starts on Thursday, July 20. Australia and New Zealand are hosting the event, which does have an impact on the kickoff times.

For the United States, FIFA tries to cater the kickoff times to the nations playing. Games involving the United States kick off at either 9 p.m. ET or 3 a.m. ET. The 9 p.m. start time applies to the USWNT’s first two games in the group stage. Then, the group stage finale against Portugal, when there are simultaneous kickoffs in the groups, is at 3 in the morning.

2023 Women’s World Cup favorites

Two of the favorites for the entire tournament come out of the USWNT’s group. The United States is always among the favorites with four World Cup titles to the side’s name. Then, the Netherlands finished as runner-up to the USWNT four years ago. Even then, Portugal is ranked No. 21 in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking.

However, England may be the biggest rival to usurp the American crown. The 2022 Women’s Euro champions scored 22 goals and only conceded twice en route to winning the women’s first Euro title. It did meet stark competition from both Spain and Germany, requiring extra time in both of those contests. Those two nations are also among the major contenders in Australia and New Zealand. Rounding out the favorites are France, Sweden, hosts Australia, Canada and Brazil.