If you’re trying to find where to watch the Women’s World Cup on US TV, you’ve come to the right place. The premier international competition for the women’s game continues to grow in talent and popularity. It is repeatedly the home of the most-watched soccer games in the United States when the tournament happens.
In the United States, coverage of the Women’s World Cup is in line with the men’s competition. Therefore, you can find games on the same channels for both international events.
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Fubo
|
Our Pick:Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels
|
Watch Women’s World Cup on US TV
Coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup falls under FOX’s umbrella of coverage. Therefore, games are airing on FOX and FS1, depending on the timing of the games. Most major contests, such as those in the knockout rounds or the games involving the USWNT, will be on FOX. Other games throughout the group stage likely are reserved to FS2.
FOX’s channels that are broadcasting the Women’s World Cup are available in a number of locations. For anyone that is yet to cut the cord, FOX and FS1 are fairly standard on cable and satellite. Then, when it comes to streaming, the same generally applies. Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV all have these channels.
For Spanish-language audiences, coverage of the Women’s World Cup is available on Telemundo, just like the men’s competition. That means it’s also expected that games will stream in Spanish on Peacock.
Women’s World Cup continues to surge
That Spanish-language coverage saw a 27% increase from the 2015 competition to 2019. The Women’s World Cup in 2023 should be even bigger for both the English- and Spanish-language coverage.
There are 32 teams involved in the Women’s World Cup, up from 24 in 2019. Therefore, there are 16 more games and more chances to get eyes on the competition. Plus, the groups for the competition are already available. For the USWNT, the draw yielded Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands. The USWNT defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final.
Coverage of the World Cup starts on Thursday, July 20. Australia and New Zealand are hosting the event, which does have an impact on the kickoff times.
For the United States, FIFA tries to cater the kickoff times to the nations playing. Games involving the United States kick off at either 9 p.m. ET or 3 a.m. ET. The 9 p.m. start time applies to the USWNT’s first two games in the group stage. Then, the group stage finale against Portugal, when there are simultaneous kickoffs in the groups, is at 3 in the morning.
2023 Women’s World Cup favorites
Two of the favorites for the entire tournament come out of the USWNT’s group. The United States is always among the favorites with four World Cup titles to the side’s name. Then, the Netherlands finished as runner-up to the USWNT four years ago. Even then, Portugal is ranked No. 21 in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking.
However, England may be the biggest rival to usurp the American crown. The 2022 Women’s Euro champions scored 22 goals and only conceded twice en route to winning the women’s first Euro title. It did meet stark competition from both Spain and Germany, requiring extra time in both of those contests. Those two nations are also among the major contenders in Australia and New Zealand. Rounding out the favorites are France, Sweden, hosts Australia, Canada and Brazil.
Thursday, July 20
03:00 AM ET
New Zealand WNT vs. Norway WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
06:00 AM ET
Australia WNT vs. Republic of Ireland WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
10:30 PM ET
Nigeria WNT vs. Canada WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
Friday, July 21
01:00 AM ET
Philippines WNT vs. Switzerland WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
03:30 AM ET
Spain WNT vs. Costa Rica WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
09:00 PM ET
United States WNT vs. Vietnam WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 10:00 PM ET
United States WNT vs. Vietnam WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 01:00 AM ET
Saturday, July 22
03:00 AM ET
Zambia WNT vs. Japan WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
05:30 AM ET
England WNT vs. Haiti WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
08:00 AM ET
Denmark WNT vs. China WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
Sunday, July 23
01:00 AM ET
Sweden WNT vs. South Africa WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
03:30 AM ET
Netherlands WNT vs. Portugal WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
06:00 AM ET
France WNT vs. Jamaica WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 01:00 AM ET
Monday, July 24
02:00 AM ET
Italy WNT vs. Argentina WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
04:30 AM ET
Germany WNT vs. Morocco WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
07:00 AM ET
Brazil WNT vs. Panama WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
10:00 PM ET
Colombia WNT vs. South Korea WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 02:00 AM ET
Tuesday, July 25
01:30 AM ET
New Zealand WNT vs. Philippines WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
04:00 AM ET
Switzerland WNT vs. Norway WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 01:30 AM ET
Wednesday, July 26
01:00 AM ET
Japan WNT vs. Costa Rica WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
03:30 AM ET
Spain WNT vs. Zambia WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
08:00 AM ET
Canada WNT vs. Republic of Ireland WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
09:00 PM ET
United States WNT vs. Netherlands WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 10:00 PM ET
United States WNT vs. Netherlands WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 01:00 AM ET
Thursday, July 27
03:30 AM ET
Portugal WNT vs. Vietnam WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
06:00 AM ET
Australia WNT vs. Nigeria WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
08:00 PM ET
Argentina WNT vs. South Africa WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:30 AM ET
Friday, July 28
04:30 AM ET
England WNT vs. Denmark WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
07:00 AM ET
China WNT vs. Haiti WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 04:30 AM ET
Saturday, July 29
03:30 AM ET
Sweden WNT vs. Italy WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
06:00 AM ET
France WNT vs. Brazil WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
08:30 AM ET
Panama WNT vs. Jamaica WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:30 AM ET
Sunday, July 30
12:30 AM ET
South Korea WNT vs. Morocco WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FOX,
- FOX,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
03:00 AM ET
Norway WNT vs. Philippines WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
FS1,
- FS1,
Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
Fubo,
- Fubo,
DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
Switzerland WNT vs. New Zealand WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 05:30 AM ET
Germany WNT vs. Colombia WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 12:30 AM ET
Monday, July 31
- 03:00 AM ET
Japan WNT vs. Spain WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
Costa Rica WNT vs. Zambia WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:00 AM ET
Republic of Ireland WNT vs. Nigeria WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:00 AM ET
Canada WNT vs. Australia WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
Tuesday, August 01
- 03:00 AM ET
Portugal WNT vs. United States WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue,
- Sling Blue,
- Peacock Premium
- Peacock Premium
- 03:00 AM ET
Portugal WNT vs. United States WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue,
- Sling Blue,
- Vidgo
- Vidgo
- 03:00 AM ET
Vietnam WNT vs. Netherlands WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 07:00 AM ET
China WNT vs. England WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 07:00 AM ET
Haiti WNT vs. Denmark WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
Wednesday, August 02
- 03:00 AM ET
Argentina WNT vs. Sweden WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
South Africa WNT vs. Italy WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:00 AM ET
Panama WNT vs. France WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:00 AM ET
Jamaica WNT vs. Brazil WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
Thursday, August 03
- 06:00 AM ET
Morocco WNT vs. Colombia WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:00 AM ET
South Korea WNT vs. Germany WNT (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:00 AM ET
Saturday, August 05
- 01:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 04:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 10:00 PM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 01:00 AM ET
Sunday, August 06
- 05:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 05:00 AM ET
Monday, August 07
- 03:30 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:30 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:30 AM ET
Tuesday, August 08
- 04:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 07:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FS1,
- FS1,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 04:00 AM ET
Thursday, August 10
- 09:00 PM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 09:00 PM ET
Friday, August 11
- 03:30 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:30 AM ET
Saturday, August 12
- 03:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:30 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 03:00 AM ET
Tuesday, August 15
- 04:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 04:00 AM ET
Wednesday, August 16
- 06:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:00 AM ET
Saturday, August 19
- 04:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 04:00 AM ET
Sunday, August 20
- 06:00 AM ET
TBD vs. TBD (FIFA Women's World Cup)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Peacock Premium,
- Peacock Premium,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- DirecTV Stream,
- Sling Blue
- Sling Blue
- 06:00 AM ET
