La Liga
Raphinha takes subtle jab at Ballon d’Or after winning La Liga Player of the Year over Lamine Yamal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.
© David Ramos/Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesBarcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Raphinha emerged as one of the most influential stars of the 2024-25 season, but a perceived lack of recognition in major individual awards has left the Brazilian forward slightly frustrated, a feeling he addressed publicly. After being named La Liga Player of the Year ahead of teammate Lamine Yamal, the FC Barcelona standout appeared to take a subtle jab at the Ballon d’Or.

At the end of 2025, the Globe Soccer Awards were held in the United Arab Emirates, with La Liga honors featured prominently during the ceremony. When the Player of the Year award was announced, Raphinha, who wasn’t able to attend in person, took home the honor and expressed his gratitude. “I want to thank you for this very special recognition. It means a lot to me that my work is being valued, as well as the work of the entire team,” he said.

After acknowledging his teammates, Raphinha appeared to send a pointed message toward award organizers elsewhere. “I would also like to thank everyone at La Liga for watching my matches last season,” he added with a smile, an apparent nod toward institutions like Ballon d’Or’s France Football and UEFA that overlooked him in their voting.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga trophy.

Raphinha closed his remarks on a high note with a heartfelt message to Barcelona: “I want to thank this special club. For me, it’s not just a club; it also feels like a family—FC Barcelona. Being able to wear this shirt and give my best in every match while defending these colors is something very special and unforgettable.

Yamal finishes behind Raphinha in La Liga voting

With 18 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances, Raphinha was recognized as La Liga MVP both at the end of the season and again at the Globe Soccer Awards. Still, Lamine Yamal, who attended the gala alongside teammate and close friend Alejandro Balde, did not leave empty-handed.

Yamal claimed La Liga’s Best U-23 Player award and was also named Best Forward for 2025. Club legend Andrés Iniesta presented him with the former honor and offered glowing praise for the teenage sensation. “It’s an absolute joy to watch Lamine Yamal, for Barça and for Spain,” Iniesta said.

