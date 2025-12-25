Trending topics:
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to be joined in Saudi Arabia by controversial Champions League winner

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

With the January transfer window approaching, rumors and speculation are already swirling. Now a forward who won the UEFA Champions League is being linked with a move to a Saudi Pro League club, potentially following the path of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, cited by Mundo Deportivo, Al Ettifaq are interested in Mario Balotelli as reinforcement for their squad heading into the decisive stage of the 2025-26 season.

Al Ettifaq are currently in 7th place in the Saudi Pro League standings, with 15 points from 30 possible after four wins, three draws, and three losses. That places them 12 points behind the leaders, Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, who have won all nine games they have played so far.

Balotelli would add another name to the growing list of European superstars choosing to play in Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old forward was long considered an elite player in Europe, with stints at clubs including AC Milan, Manchester City, and Liverpool. He also won the Champions League in the 2009-10 season with Inter Milan during his early professional years.

Mario Balotelli of Genoa CFC reacts during the warm up prior to the Serie A match at Luigi Ferraris, Genoa.

Mario Balotelli playing for Genoa.

Where is Balotelli currently?

That glorious past at Europe’s top clubs is now far removed from Balotelli’s current situation. After a period in which his goals were highly sought after across Europe, the Italian forward has struggled in recent years to maintain a place at the elite level.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with squad blow as Al Nassr star injured ahead of Saudi Pro League restart

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with squad blow as Al Nassr star injured ahead of Saudi Pro League restart

Since 2018, Mario has changed clubs almost every year, moving without success through Brescia, Monza, and Sion of Switzerland, among others. His most recent experience was with Genoa in Serie A, where he played just six matches in the 2024-25 season and did not score. Since then, he has been a free agent, going a full year without playing in an official match.

Balotelli has been a controversial figure

Mario Balotelli’s undeniable talent made him a top-level player for years, but his global reputation was also shaped by his eccentric behavior, which frequently made headlines for reasons unrelated to soccer.

During his time at Inter Milan, the forward was coached by Jose Mourinho, who led the team to the 2010 Champions League title. When asked about his relationship with Balotelli, the Portuguese coach described him as “unmanageable,” even though he used him in 40 matches that year.

We had a good relationship, but our personalities were difficult to manage. We had clashes of ideas,” Balotelli reflected on Mourinho years later. “Once I argued with him at Appiano (Inter’s training center) before a game against Catania. I don’t remember the reason, but I got off the bus, got in the car, and went home.” Attitudes like that marked Balotelli’s career, often making it difficult for him to maintain a position among the world’s elite players.

