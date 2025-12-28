Lionel Messi is close to welcoming back teammate: Inter Miami are reportedly advancing to resign key star

Lionel Messi recently clinched the MLS Golden Boot and MVP award after a triumphant season with Inter Miami. To sustain their high level of competitiveness, the Herons are proactively bolstering their squad. They’ve welcomed Sergio Reguilon as a new addition, while allowing several players to depart. Moreover, reports suggest that the veteran Argentine is on the verge of reuniting with one of his key teammates from the successful MLS season.

As reported by Uriel Lugt of PuraPasionLaRed on X, formerly Twitter, Inter Miami are making steady progress in negotiations for Rocco Rios Novo. Although they decided not to exercise the purchase option on his transfer, the Herons are looking to negotiate with Club Atlético Lanus for a large percentage of his sporting pass. At 23 years old, his experience in MLS validates him as a great reinforcement, as he established himself as the figurehead in the playoffs.

While Dayne St. Clair has reportedly agreed to his arrival on a free transfer with Inter Miami, they are pursuing Rios Novo to bolster competitiveness and ensure substantial rotation in the MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup. Even if the 23-year-old Argentine emerged as a key figure in the 2025 season, he would reportedly fill the backup role in Javier Mascherano’s roster, but he could still play a key role, as the Herons will play numerous games in the 2026 season.

Javier Mascherano’s Inter Miami roster is taking shape ahead 2026

Although Javier Mascherano always complained about the short roster, he managed to lead the team to its first MLS Cup in history. However, the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets present a major challenge, pushing the team into the transfer market to strengthen the squad. In response, Inter Miami have already secured some reinforcements and are close to finalizing others, shaping the team ahead of the 2026 season.

Sergio Reguilón stands as the Herons’ only official signing so far, arriving to play a pivotal role in the left-back position. Additionally, reports from Tom Bogert and Cesar Luis Merlo suggest the team is nearing the completion of deals for Dayne St. Clair and Facundo Mura, with the aim of solidifying the starting lineup. Furthermore, Giovani Lo Celso is close to joining as a significant addition, poised to strengthen the midfield in the wake of Sergio Busquets’ departure.

With the January 2026 transfer market approaching, the Herons might look to add some new names to their roster. Tadeo Allende’s future with the team appears uncertain, as RC Celta have valued him at approximately €10 million. Consequently, Lionel Messi may soon welcome a new teammate to bolster their offense. Reports suggest that Fafa Picault is on the way out, indicating that Javier Mascherano may require additional firepower in the attack.