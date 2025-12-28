Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold 1,000-goal claim after award for Portugal, Al Nassr performances

Cristiano Ronaldo is closing out 2025 after once again showing he can still deliver at the highest level. Following an award recognizing his performances with both the Portugal national team and Al Nassr, Ronaldo made a bold statement about his ambition to reach the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone.

The 2025 edition of the Globe Soccer Awards was held in the United Arab Emirates, with several of the game’s biggest stars in attendance after being nominated across multiple categories. Cristiano Ronaldo, a familiar presence at the ceremony in recent years, was once again among the headline names.

One of the marquee honors of the gala was Best Middle East Player, with finalists including Al Hilal’s Salem Al Dawsari, Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema, Al Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez, and Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Among the Saudi Pro League stars, it was the Portuguese forward who ultimately took home the award.

Ronaldo’s standout moments in 2025 included scoring 35 goals in 41 matches for Al Nassr last season, winning the SPL Golden Boot, and adding 12 goals in his first 10 matches of the current campaign. On the international stage, he also helped Portugal qualify for the 2026 World Cup and lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy back in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring against Al Okhdood.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the 1,000-goal milestone

After becoming the greatest goal scorer in soccer history, attention has now shifted to whether Ronaldo can reach the historic 1,000-goal mark, a feat never before achieved. Age has been viewed as the main obstacle, with the Portuguese star set to turn 41 in less than two months and still needing nearly 50 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to slow down: Al-Nassr captain sends seven-word message after his 956th goal ignites Saudi Pro League title charge

While accepting the award, Ronaldo reflected on what continues to drive him, pointing to trophies and goals as his ongoing motivation. “It’s hard to still continue playing, but the passion is still high for me. I’m still very motivated to carry on. Doesn’t matter where I play, in the middle east, in Europe, I always enjoy to play football, to win trophies, to score goals.“

Beyond expressing gratitude for the honor, Ronaldo closed with a bold declaration regarding the milestone. “I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win more trophies and reach the number that everyone knows,” he said. “I will reach that number for sure… if there are no injuries, inshallah.”

Ronaldo’s comments mark a shift in tone, as he had previously downplayed the significance of the milestone in recent months. After scoring twice on Saturday for Al Nassr, he now sits at 956 career goals, and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, expectations are growing that the striker could ultimately reach the historic mark.

Advertisement