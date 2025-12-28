Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr breaks incredible Saudi Pro League record after win over Al Okhdood

Cristiano Ronaldo once again led Al Nassr on Saturday, powering his side to a 3–0 victory over Al Okhdood. With another dominant performance and three more league points, the Portuguese star helped the club break a historic record in the Saudi Pro League.

With Matchday 10 postponed due to the Arab Cup held in November and December, Al Nassr hosted Matchday 11 against Al Okhdood. Ronaldo was one of the standout performers, scoring a brace before João Félix sealed the scoreline late, securing a win that not only kept Al Nassr atop the table but also saw the club set a new league benchmark.

Over the weekend, Al Nassr became the first team in Saudi Pro League history to win its first 10 matches of a season. Sitting on a perfect 30 points from 30 in the 2025-26 campaign, the club leads the standings after scoring 33 goals (more than three per match) while conceding just five, an average of 0.5 per game.

The previous record belonged to Saudi powerhouse Al Hilal, who opened the 2018-19 season with nine consecutive wins, scoring 23 goals and conceding six. Their streak ended on Matchday 10 with a 1-1 draw away to Al Faisaly, a mark that Al Nassr has now surpassed.

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

On an individual level, Ronaldo has been central to Al Nassr’s record-setting run. Playing the full 90 minutes in all 10 matches, the veteran forward has tallied 12 goals and one assist, scoring in every league game except Matchday 2 against Al Kholood.

After falling short in last season’s title race, Al Nassr appear far more convincing this year. With new additions, including head coach Jorge Jesus, who has made the league title the club’s primary objective, Ronaldo and company have set a tone that could finally deliver an SPL championship since his arrival in 2022.

What is the record for most consecutive Saudi Pro League wins?

Between their attacking output and defensive discipline, Al Nassr have raised expectations with their explosive offense and consistent solidity at the back. Still, maintaining that level over the course of the season will be crucial if they hope to challenge the league’s all-time winning streak.

The Saudi Pro League record for consecutive wins is once again held by Al Hilal. During the 2023–24 season, when they finished unbeaten with 31 wins and three draws, Al Hilal recorded 24 straight league victories, a run spanning from Matchday 8 through Matchday 31, meaning that, to surpass that mark, Al Nassr would need to extend their current streak by another 15 matches.

