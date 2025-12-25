Lionel Messi among three finalists for never-won award after Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a career filled with success, collecting titles, records, and individual accolades that have cemented his legacy in soccer history. However, after lifting the 2025 MLS Cup, the Inter Miami star is now on the verge of claiming an award he has never won before, having been named one of three finalists.

The 2025 calendar year was another standout chapter for Messi. He led Inter Miami on deep runs in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, reached the Leagues Cup final, helped Argentina secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, and capped the year by winning the MLS Cup. Those achievements, combined with his record-setting numbers in MLS, have earned him a chance to add yet another individual honor to his résumé.

Lionel Messi has been selected as one of three finalists for the Rey de América (King of America) award, presented by Uruguayan outlet El País. The award recognizes the top South American player competing in the Americas, which meant that during Messi’s years with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he was not eligible, meaning that his move to MLS finally opened the door to contention.

Messi was also among the nominees last year, but his 2024 campaign did not place him among the top vote-getters. He finished fifth with 14 votes, behind winner Luiz Henrique and finalists Jefferson Savarino, Juan Fernando Quintero, and Thiago Almada. This time, however, Messi has reached the final stage of voting and will look to secure an award that has previously eluded him.

The other two candidates for the award

With more than 250 journalists participating in the voting process, Messi faces stiff competition. One finalist is Adrián “Maravilla” Martínez, who won the Recopa Sudamericana, reached the Copa Libertadores semifinals—finishing as the tournament’s top scorer—and guided Racing Club to the Argentine Torneo Clausura final.

The third contender is Uruguayan star Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who enjoyed the best year of his career in 2025. With Flamengo, he won the Copa Libertadores while being named the tournament’s MVP, captured the Brasileirão title as the league’s top assist provider, and helped Uruguay clinch qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

On December 31, El País will announce the winners of the Rey de América awards for men’s player, women’s player, and coach. First introduced in 1986, the honor carries significant historical weight, and Messi faces strong competition as he attempts to win a trophy missing from his otherwise exhaustive collection.

Other star winners of the award

Much like the Ballon d’Or once recognized only players competing in Europe, the Rey de América serves as a regional counterpart focused on South American football. Since its inception in 1986, the award has honored numerous world-class players who starred while playing on South American soil.

Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez holds the record with three Rey de América awards, earned during his club stints in Argentina and Brazil. He is followed by Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama, Argentina’s Juan Sebastián Verón, and Messi’s former teammate at Barcelona and PSG, Neymar, each of whom won the award twice.

Other iconic winners include Cafu, Juan Román Riquelme, Romário, and Ronaldinho, while Julián Álvarez also claimed the honor during his time with River Plate. Now competing full-time in the Americas with Inter Miami, Messi has a rare opportunity to join that list and finally be crowned a king.