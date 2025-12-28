Trending topics:
Not Aston Villa: Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen reportedly linked to another surprising team

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Marc Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League.
Marc-André ter Stegen has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the world, leading Barcelona through some very difficult moments. However, the club has decided to sign Joan García as its new goalkeeper, pushing the German toward a backup role. As a result, the 33-year-old star attracted the attention of Aston Villa. Despite this, another surprising team has reportedly taken the lead to secure his arrival.

Despite being under contract until 2028, Barcelona‘s coach Hansi Flick has informed ter Stegen that he will not be the starter, opting instead to back Joan Garcia. Although the German goalkeeper reportedly wants to stay at the club to continue collecting his salary, remaining as a backup could jeopardize his place on the national team, according to sporting director Rudi Völler. Because of this, the 33-year-old star might be heading to an unexpected destination.

Having been one of the best goalkeepers in the world, ter Stegen reportedly drew interest from Aston Villa for a potential move in January 2026. However, Alfredo Martínez reports in Diario Sport that the Villans are not pursuing the German, as they have confidence in Marco Bizot and Emiliano Martínez and will not initiate negotiations. In response, Girona FC have made Marc-André ter Stegen’s arrival a priority and might move to negotiate his arrival.

A potential move to Girona FC seems like the perfect solution for Marc-André ter Stegen, providing him with a starting role and proximity to his family. However, Luis Miguel Sanz reports in Diario Sport that the German goalkeeper is not entirely convinced as he prefers to join a top European team. Despite this, Marc has not completely dismissed the option, indicating that a final decision will be made in June 2026 based on the offers he receives.

Barcelona&#039;s Ter Stegen and Hansi Flick

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona embraces Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen could thrive in Girona FC

While Dominik Livaković arrived at Girona FC at the start of the 2025–26 season, the Croatian goalkeeper does not seem to have adapted to the team and wants to leave, coach Míchel Sánchez reported. Along with this, young Vladyslav Krapyvtsov is currently injured, and relying on him would be quite risky. As a result, Girona are left with Paulo Gazzaniga as their only established starter, making the arrival of Marc-André ter Stegen a perfect opportunity.

2026 World Cup reportedly prompts unusual request from Germany coach Nagelsmann to Barcelona’s Flick

2026 World Cup reportedly prompts unusual request from Germany coach Nagelsmann to Barcelona’s Flick

Girona FC’s sporting project has shifted from ambitious to teetering on the brink of relegation. After allowing several star players to depart, the team currently sits 18th in LaLiga, struggling with a high number of goals conceded. Ter Stegen’s potential arrival could significantly bolster their performances, providing much-needed stability to the project. Moreover, Marc could reaffirm his position among the world’s best goalkeepers and secure his competitive rhythm.

Ter Stegen may remain at Barcelona until the end of the 2025-26 season

Far from making the 2026 World Cup a priority, Marc-André ter Stegen is looking to prioritize his personal stability. In this context, Luis Miguel Sanz reports that the German will reject any offers from clubs that do not compete in Europe’s top leagues. As a result, the 33-year-old star could remain in Barcelona until the end of the season and make a decision in June 2026, waiting for top-level offers to continue competing at the elite level of soccer.

