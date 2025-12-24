Trending topics:
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi tops prestigious 21st-century ranking ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, LeBron James

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Lionel Messi has become the face of MLS in recent years, but long before his move to the United States, his performances, trophies, and records had already placed him among the greatest athletes in sports history. As 2025 approaches its end, the Argentine icon has been ranked No. 1 ahead of stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, and LeBron James in a prestigious 21st-century list.

As in every sport, a select few athletes separate themselves from the rest, consistently raising the bar through dominance and longevity. Beyond statistics and championships, legacy and impact also play a defining role, determining how an athlete reshaped their sport and secured a permanent place in history.

With the first quarter of the century nearing its conclusion, Canadian outlet Le Journal de Québec released its ranking of the top 25 athletes of the 21st century. The list spans multiple sports, both team and individual, and places Lionel Messi at the very top.

The outlet described Messi as the defining player of his generation and did not shy away from labeling him the greatest of all time. His résumé includes a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and countless goal-scoring records with both FC Barcelona and Argentina, capped by winning the 2022 World Cup.

Messi World Cup

Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The rest of the ranking features elite athletes from across the sports world. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady finished second, while former swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals, including 23 gold, rounded out the top three.

Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup hopes questioned by MLS rival Thomas Muller: ‘I doubt’

Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup hopes questioned by MLS rival Thomas Muller: ‘I doubt’

Cristiano Ronaldo sitting far from Messi

Excelling individually in a sport played over 90 minutes with 21 other players is no easy feat, yet both Messi and Ronaldo managed to do so consistently throughout their careers. While the Portuguese star has thrived at every club he’s represented, he finished well behind Messi in this particular ranking.

Le Journal de Québec placed Cristiano Ronaldo 10th overall, citing his five Ballon d’Or awards and five Champions League titles. His record of scoring over 100 goals for four different clubs, along with his status as the all-time leading scorer in men’s soccer, also factored into his placement.

Still, the outlet noted that Ronaldo did not reach Messi’s level in terms of overall impact. He was ranked behind Serena Williams, Usain Bolt, LeBron James, Novak Djokovic, Simone Biles, and Kobe Bryant, among others.

Top 25 athletes of the 21st century

As released by Le Journal de Québec, these are the 25 greatest athletes of the first quarter of the 21st century:

  1. Lionel Messi — Soccer
  2. Tom Brady — Football
  3. Michael Phelps — Swimming
  4. Serena Williams — Tennis
  5. Usain Bolt — Track and field
  6. LeBron James — Basketball
  7. Novak Djokovic — Tennis
  8. Simone Biles — Gymnastics
  9. Kobe Bryant — Basketball
  10. Cristiano Ronaldo — Soccer
  11. Tiger Woods — Golf
  12. Roger Federer —Tennis
  13. Rafael Nadal — Tennis
  14. Stephen Curry — Basketball
  15. Lewis Hamilton — Formula 1
  16. Katie Ledecky — Swimming
  17. Floyd Mayweather — Boxing
  18. Sidney Crosby — Hockey
  19. Mikaël Kingsbury — Freestyle skiing
  20. Michael Schumacher — Formula 1
  21. Shohei Ohtani — Baseball
  22. Mikaela Shiffrin — Alpine skiing
  23. Patrick Mahomes — Football
  24. Alexander Ovechkin — Hockey
  25. Marta — Soccer
