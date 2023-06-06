The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is nearly upon us. And you can download our free Women’s World Cup bracket to keep track of all the action.



For the first time, the tournament features an expanded field of 32 teams. The women’s competition now resemble the men’s tournament format used from 1998-2022. Also a first for the women’s tournament, in 2023 there are two hosts. Island neighbors Australia and New Zealand split hosting duties. It is also the only men’s or women’s World Cup ever hosted by two confederations (New Zealand competes in Oceania, while Australia plays as part of Asia).

Ten stadiums in nine cities (five in Australia and four in New Zealand) play host to the tournament. Auckland gets the honor of the opening match, when New Zealand plays Norway on July 20. Sydney hosts the final one month later on August 20th at Stadium Australia. Sports fans may remember this venue as the main stadium of the 2000 Olympic Games.

Due to the location, there are some very early (or late, depending on how you look at it) kickoff times for viewers in the USA, so our bracket helps you know when to set your alarm.

Download the Women’s World Cup bracket.

The United States is looking to win their third consecutive title, and fifth overall. For the group stage, the USWNT is playing all three games in New Zealand. They’ll be heavily favored to advance and make the hop over to Australia for the knockout stages. But with an expanded field and some ever-improving competition, anything can happen.

For more information on the 2023 Women’s World Cup, check out our 2023 Women’s World Cup schedule page, which has all the games, times, and info on where to watch.