Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (L) of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Jeff Dean & Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined a generation, reshaped soccer’s global economy, and carried their rivalry across leagues, continents, and eras. Now, deep into the final chapters of their careers, that rivalry has quietly resurfaced in a place few expected: market value. While many players see their worth collapse as birthdays pile up, one of soccer’s most enduring icons is proving that time alone does not dictate relevance.

That is the backdrop to a fascinating new discussion around Cristiano Ronaldo, whose standing in the Saudi Pro League has remained remarkably stable. With unfinished business at club level and one final international summit looming, the numbers tell a story that goes beyond age. And somewhere on another continent, Lionel Messi still casts a familiar shadow.

There is no escaping reality: The Portuguese superstar is approaching the twilight of his playing days. Yet nothing about his mindset suggests a farewell tour. Instead, his focus remains sharply fixed on elite targets, most notably the pursuit of 1,000 career goals and one last World Cup run in 2026.

At Al-Nassr, Ronaldo continues to operate as the centerpiece of the project rather than a ceremonial figure. His performances, professionalism, and physical output underline a player determined to compete until the very end. As he approaches his 41st birthday, his relevance is no longer measured purely in minutes played but in influence, standards, and global presence. That relevance is reflected in an area where age usually punishes even legends: valuation.

Market stability in a league built on star power

The latest update from Transfermarkt offered an intriguing snapshot of how soccer’s elite are being priced across the globe. In the Saudi Pro League — a competition increasingly defined by marquee names and commercial appeal — Ronaldo’s market value did not decline. Instead, it held firm.

For a player at this stage of his career, stability itself is the statement. Ronaldo may no longer rank among the league’s most expensive assets, but his valuation reflects sustained performance, global marketability, and enduring sporting relevance rather than nostalgia. In a league where younger stars and prime-age signings dominate the upper tiers, that consistency stands out. It suggests that Ronaldo’s presence continues to justify investment — not as a legacy act, but as an active competitor.

Messi and Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo

How does it compare to Lionel Messi?

This is where the story becomes even more compelling. Because while Ronaldo’s value has held steady in Saudi Arabia, his greatest rival has followed a slightly different curve across the Atlantic. At Inter Miami, Lionel Messi remains the defining figure of MLS. His impact on attendance, sponsorship, and league visibility is undeniable. Yet the latest valuation update shows a subtle shift — one that finally allows a direct comparison to re-emerge.

Transfermarkt currently values Lionel Messi at approximately $17 million, while Cristiano Ronaldo is valued at $14 million — a gap of just $3 million. That margin is remarkably slim given their ages, leagues, and contexts. And it underscores a striking reality: even at the end of their careers, neither has pulled decisively clear of the other.

