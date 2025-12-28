Trending topics:
Africa Cup of Nations
How to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast
© Koki Nagahama/Getty ImagesAmad Diallo of Ivory Coast
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Ivory Coast vs Cameroon
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, December 28, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations heats up with a high-profile clash as Ivory Coast and Cameroon square off in a matchup that could define the early pecking order in the group. Neither side managed to separate itself in the opening round—Ivory Coast played to a 1–1 draw with Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Cameroon matched that result against Gabon—setting the stage for a game where momentum and positioning are firmly on the line. With both teams carrying championship ambitions, this showdown has all the ingredients of a statement performance, making it a must-watch contest no fan will want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
