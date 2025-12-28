Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Toni Kroos surprisingly names four national teams as 2026 World Cup contenders

Lionel Messi’s Argentina has managed to remain one of the best national teams in the world against all odds. Rather than dropping in level, they arrive at the 2026 World Cup in top form, having qualified as leaders of the CONMEBOL qualifiers. Despite this strong performance, Toni Kroos opted to exclude them from his four candidates to win the tournament, instead backing a surprising national team.

After announcing his retirement from professional soccer, Toni Kroos has remained quite active in the world of soccer. In a recent appearance on Romario’s YouTube channel, making clear his four favorite national teams to win the 2026 World Cup: “Spain, Portugal, France, and there may be a surprise, I would say Morocco… Germany are always there. I don’t see them among the top five favorites, but just like Brazil, if they surprise me, that’s great.”

Choosing Spain, Portugal, and France stirs little controversy, as these national teams consistently dominate on the global stage. However, Toni Kroos surprised many fans by selecting Morocco as a top contender. Despite being in top form, considering the African side as major contenders for the title seems bold, given they have yet to reach their first final in the tournament’s history, but their promising roster may hint towards a historic victory.

Not only did Toni Kroos’s choice of The Atlas Lions surprise, but also the omission of Argentina from the candidates for the 2026 World Cup. Unlike the previous world champions, Lionel Messi’s national team has managed to stay relevant, making a gradual renewal of its roster. In addition, it has been shining with a series of victories and a dominant style of play that could lead it to become two-time champions of the tournament.

Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates the 2014 FIFA World Cup victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal emerges as a top 2026 World Cup contender

Since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo as a global superstar in Portugal, they have established themselves as one of the most important national teams. After winning their first three titles in history, coach Roberto Martinez now has a roster where the blend of experience and youth points to dominance in the tournament. For this reason, the veteran star stands out as a clear favorite to win the title for the first time in his career.

Led by Vitinha and Joao Mendes, Portugal have managed to consolidate a very appealing sporting project. With strong offensive play and control of the midfield, they have positioned themselves as favorites to win the tournament for the first time in many years, as the roster no longer depends on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has become the differential player for a team that shines collectively.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina aim to shatter 64-year-old record

Although Toni Kroos does not consider Argentina a contender for the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi’s team has shown that they are among the best national teams in the world. By keeping players like Dibu Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo de Paul, and others, it aims to become two-time world champions—something that hasn’t happened in 64 years, with Brazil being the last to achieve it after winning the 1958 and 1962 editions.