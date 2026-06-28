Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino could return for Spain in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage despite injuries

Despite disappointing in their debut, Spain managed to secure two key victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish top of their group. As a result, they will face Austria in the Round of 32 as clear favorites. However, head coach Luis de la Fuente faces a significant challenge, as Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino will not be available. Despite this, both players could still feature later in the knockout stage.

“Radiological tests performed on Yeremy Pino ruled out a fracture, diagnosing him instead with an acromioclavicular sprain. Meanwhile, Nico Williams suffered a muscle injury to his right adductor after a heavy impact caused by a tackle during the match against Uruguay. Both injuries are considered moderate, and their recovery will determine their availability for the remainder of the World Cup,” the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation reported on its website.

No recovery timeline has been provided for Nico and Yeremy, but both will remain with the Spain squad, suggesting that neither injury is serious. However, they may not return until the later stages of the tournament. As a result, Luis de la Fuente will have far less squad rotation than expected in the upcoming matches. With this in mind, all eyes are on Lamine Yamal, who must step up and deliver another standout performance.

While Yeremy Pino arrived at the 2026 World Cup injury-free from Crystal Palace, Nico Williams came into the tournament after a season marked by physical problems. The 23-year-old star suffered a groin injury, muscle overload, two cases of pubalgia, and a thigh injury with Athletic Bilbao. Therefore, Spain may choose not to rush his recovery, using him only as an impact substitute if he returns. This differs from Pino, who could make an earlier return.

Alex Baena #15 and Rodri Hernandez #16 of Spain celebrate a goal.

Victor Muñoz and Dani Olmo could take center stage for Spain

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, head coach Luis de la Fuente has strongly backed Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena as his starting wingers. Therefore, the absences of Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino would not be a major blow to his current tactical approach. Instead, Spain will place their hopes on Víctor Muñoz and Dani Olmo, who could take on more prominent roles as backups in the upcoming matches.

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Even though Víctor Muñoz is still dealing with physical issues, Luis de la Fuente revealed that he is close to recovering. As a left winger with strong dribbling ability, he could offer Spain tactical alternatives against teams such as Croatia or Portugal, their likely opponents in the Round of 16. Likewise, Dani Olmo can play on either wing, making him key to giving Lamine Yamal or Álex Baena some rest.

Luis de la Fuente could also rely on Ferran Torres. With a more goalscoring and central profile, Spain would gain additional tactical options. In addition, Pedro Porro or Marcos Llorente could occupy the entire flank, complementing the team. However, Víctor Muñoz and Dani Olmo are the leading candidates to step up because of their profiles and experience in the role, as they have regularly played there for the national team and delivered strong performances.