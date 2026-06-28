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World Cup Daily Recap: Uruguay Eliminated in Shock Group H Finale as Cabo Verde Advances

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Uruguay did not win a match
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesUruguay did not win a match

The final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage has delivered its most shocking wave of eliminations and fairytale advancements yet. On the newest edition of Rabona TV’s daily recap, Adrian Sousa breaks down a dramatic slate of matches across Groups G, H, and I that saw a traditional powerhouse sent packing early.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on all the tactical breakdowns.

The biggest storyline of the tournament unfolded in Group H. Uruguay’s World Cup campaign came to a crashing, premature end after a decisive clash with Spain. Capitalizing on Uruguay’s misfortune, tournament darlings Cabo Verde managed to pull off a historic qualification breakthrough, securing their spot in the Round of 32 following a parallel draw against Saudi Arabia.

Over in Group I, the highly anticipated heavyweight clash between France and Norway failed to deliver its expected tactical fireworks. With knockout qualification already secured, Norway opted to completely rest their starting lineup, allowing a full-strength French side to comfortably cruise through a low-intensity match.

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The daily wrap-up also evaluates a frustratingly anti-climactic finish in Group G. A high-stakes encounter between Senegal and Iraq was completely derailed just 13 minutes into the match by an early red card, altering the entire tactical landscape and suffocating the competitive drama for the remainder of the evening.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of final group tables, shocking bracket shifts, and upcoming knockout matchups.

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