Official 2026 World Cup Bracket: Complete Round of 32 matchups and schedule locked in

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup has reached its conclusion, and the path to the title is finally clear. After 72 matches across 16 venues in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the full Round of 32 bracket is now set, with every team’s opening knockout opponent, date, and venue confirmed.

The expanded 48-team format made this group stage unlike any other in tournament history. With 12 groups of four, only the top two finishers in each group were guaranteed automatic passage to the knockout rounds, while the remaining eight slots went to the best third-placed teams across the entire competition.

Among the headlines from the group stage, Argentina, France, and co-hosts Mexico all finished with a perfect nine points from nine, sending an early statement to the rest of the field. However, teams like Germany, Brazil, and Spain also enter the knockout rounds as serious threats, each having shown that they can also be called title contenders.

The race for the third-place spots produced some of the tournament’s most dramatic storylines. Ecuador, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Paraguay were among the first to punch their tickets, while Senegal, Ghana, Argelia, and DR Congo held their nerve in the closing matchday to round out the group of eight survivors.

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2026 World Cup knockout stage schedule

With every group finalized, here is the complete schedule for the Round of 32, running from June 28 to July 3:

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see also List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs Canada — Los Angeles Stadium

Monday, June 29

Germany vs Paraguay — Boston Stadium

— Boston Stadium Netherlands vs Morocco — Monterrey Stadium

— Monterrey Stadium Brazil vs Japan — Houston Stadium

Tuesday, June 30

France vs Sweden — New York New Jersey Stadium

— New York New Jersey Stadium Ivory Coast vs Norway — Dallas Stadium

— Dallas Stadium Mexico vs Ecuador — Mexico City Stadium

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Wednesday, July 1

England vs DR Congo — Atlanta Stadium

— Atlanta Stadium USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

— San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Belgium vs Senegal — Seattle Stadium

Thursday, July 2

Portugal vs Croatia — Toronto Stadium

— Toronto Stadium Spain vs Austria — Los Angeles Stadium

— Los Angeles Stadium Switzerland vs Algeria — Vancouver Stadium

Friday, July 3

Argentina vs Cape Verde — Miami Stadium

— Miami Stadium Colombia vs Ghana — Kansas City Stadium

— Kansas City Stadium Australia vs Egypt — Dallas Stadium

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