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World Cup Knockout Stage Preview: Predicting the Round of 32 Bracket

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.
© David Ramos/Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

The group stage has officially wrapped up, leaving behind its collection of dramatic upsets, historic milestones, and early casualties. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is transitioning into a ruthless, single-elimination format, where a solitary tactical mistake can end a country’s dream. On the newest edition of Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa takes on the monumental task of previewing and predicting every single match on the high-stakes slate.

Listen to the full preview on Spotify to hear all 16 bracket predictions.

The knockout breakdown kicks off with an analytical look at the tournament’s fairytale underdogs. Adrian evaluates how co-hosts Canada can navigate past a resilient South Africa squad that just pulled off a shocking group finale, before tracking whether the Cinderella run of Cape Verde can survive a daunting defensive test against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

The episode goes on to dissect massive blockbuster matchups locked into the bracket. The show features deep tactical previews for heavy-hitting clashes like Brazil taking on an organized Japan, a European-African chessboard battle between Morocco and the Netherlands, and a high-stakes meeting between Portugal and Croatia.

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You can stream the entire tactical overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV Knockout Preview on Spotify to see if you agree with Adrian’s predictions before the single-elimination drama kicks off.

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