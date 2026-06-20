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Why Takumi Minamino is missing the 2026 World Cup for Japan

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Minamino isn't part of the team
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesMinamino isn't part of the team

A team that could create problems for other sides at the 2026 World Cup is Japan, but they are missing a major player in Takumi Minamino.

The reason Minamino is not competing for Japan is that he did not recover in time from a severe injury. It was impossible for the attacking midfielder to be ready in full form after tearing his ACL in December while playing for Monaco.

This injury typically takes six to eight months to recover from. Even if the timeline may have been in his favor, not all cases are the same with this injury. It also requires time to build up slowly to avoid setbacks, so Minamino was not able to be called up.

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Minamino’s role with the team

While the player could be doing his rehab in his preferred city, Minamino accepted the invitation from the staff to stay close to them. His rehab continues on a schedule parallel to the light movements he makes with the team.

Endo was also left out (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Endo was also left out (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

His role as a mentor could be very important for many reasons, and it is even more needed in this edition because, before the first match, the team captain, Wataru Endo, was left off the list because of an injury.

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Why Wataru Endo is missing the 2026 World Cup for Japan

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Why Wataru Endo is missing the 2026 World Cup for Japan

Minamino said about his role, according to Kyodo News: “Lots of people helped me get here and I’m hoping to give my maximum support to the team by offering my personal experience and coming up with my own approach.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu on Minamino’s supporting role

There are many players with respectable experience in Japan, and Takehiro Tomiyasu is one of them after playing for an elite club like Arsenal. The defender, who now plays for Ajax, praised Minamino for his ability to leave his ego aside as he described his role, according to Nikkan Sports.

Tomiyasu said: Minamino is definitely a plus for the team. He has only just arrived, but just having Takumi here makes everyone smile, and we are happy too, so I think he will do a good job.”

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