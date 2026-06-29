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Why isn’t Nico Schlotterbeck playing for Germany against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Nico Schlotterback of Germany runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesNico Schlotterback of Germany runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Germany established as top contenders, after their strong impact in the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup. However, they are coming off a surprising defeat to Ecuador, which raised serious doubts about their defense. Ahead of the Round of 32 match against Paraguay, head coach Julian Nagelsmann will be without Nico Schlotterbeck, creating even more concern as they lose their undisputed leader at the back.

After suffering a medial ligament injury in his left ankle against Ivory Coast, Nico Schlotterbeck will be absent from Germany’s defensive line. Unlike other cases in the tournament, he will not return to the national team, as his recovery is reportedly expected to take two months. As a result, head coach Julian Nagelsmann loses his defensive leader for one of Germany’s most important matches of the 2026 World Cup.

Julian Nagelsmann will not be able to replace Schlotterbeck in Germany’s 2026 World Cup roster, as the deadline to do so has already passed. As a result, they will have to rely on Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Malick Thiaw, and Waldemar Anton as alternatives in defense. Nevertheless, Nico has decided to remain with the national team, staying with the squad and offering support as a leader in the dressing room.

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While Paraguay are not a brilliant attacking team, they could cause significant problems for Julian Nagelsmann’s team through their aerial play. There, Nico Schlotterbeck’s absence could be felt greatly, as he is one of the tallest players in the defensive line. In addition, they will also be without his outstanding ability to play out from the back, something that very few defenders in the squad can offer, forcing structural changes.

The German national team

The German national team

Who will take Schlotterbeck spot in Germany’s defense vs Paraguay?

After the evident defensive problems against Ecuador, Germany arrive with major warning signs ahead of their match against Paraguay. Because of this, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided to continue with Antonio Rüdiger as Jonathan Tah’s ideal partner. Although both are very experienced players, they are not as impressive in building out from the back as Nico Schlotterbeck.

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Germany vs Paraguay confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

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Germany vs Paraguay confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

With less effectiveness in playing out from the back, Germany will rely on Joshua Kimmich as constant support for the defensive line. However, Aleksandar Pavlović will have to take on a more important role in progressing the ball, as he is the strongest in that aspect. Facing a very solid defensive line, the defense will have to play a key role, looking for through balls or trying to gain an advantage through aerial play.

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