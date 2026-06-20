Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
group f
Comments

Netherlands vs Sweden: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F match

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Viktor Gyokeres (left) and Virgil van Dijk (right)
© Getty ImagesViktor Gyokeres (left) and Virgil van Dijk (right)

The Netherlands and Sweden meet in a crucial World Cup Group F battle, with both national teams facing very different situations after their opening matches. Especially with Ronald Koeman’s side needing a response and Graham Potter’s team looking to build on a statement victory.

The Oranje entered the tournament expecting to compete for top spot in the group, but a dramatic 2-2 draw against Japan exposed defensive concerns and left them chasing a win in Houston. Sweden, meanwhile, arrived with confidence after a dominant 5-1 victory over Tunisia, putting themselves in control of Group F and increasing the pressure on their European rivals.

The match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, a venue capable of hosting more than 70,000 supporters and expected to provide a major World Cup atmosphere. The Netherlands are listed as the home team, while Sweden travels with momentum and belief after producing one of the strongest performances of the opening round.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Koeman’s national team showed attacking quality against Japan but struggled to maintain control defensively. The Netherlands twice took the lead through their attacking players but allowed Japan to fight back, with the late equalizer serving as a warning sign ahead of facing a much more direct Swedish side.

Sweden’s opening performance was almost the opposite. Potter’s national team played with energy, speed, and efficiency, scoring five goals while constantly threatening in transition, with Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Yasin Ayari leading the attacking charge.

Advertisement

What is at stake for both teams?

The Netherlands holds the stronger overall record in this matchup, with more victories across their previous meetings. However, Sweden has always been a difficult opponent, and their history includes competitive battles against the Oranje in major tournaments.

Their previous World Cup meeting came in 1974, when the two national teams played out a goalless draw. The Netherlands later reached the final of that tournament, while Sweden continued to build a reputation as a disciplined and resilient side.

Advertisement
Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands and Takefusa Kubo of Japan.

Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands and Takefusa Kubo of Japan.

For Sweden, a victory would put them in an excellent position to qualify for the knockout stage and potentially secure top spot in the group. A draw would also keep Potter’s team in a strong position after their opening win.

For the Netherlands, the pressure is much greater. Another dropped result would make the final group match far more complicated, meaning Koeman’s national team needs a complete performance against a Sweden side full of confidence.

Advertisement
Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak of Sweden

Netherlands vs Sweden: Confirmed lineups

Netherlands confirmed XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Reijnders; Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey.

Sweden confirmed XI (3-5-2): Nordfeldt; Lindelof, Hien, Lagerbielke; Gudmundsson, Ayari, Karlstrom, Bernhardsson; Nygren; Isak, Gyokeres.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
What is Sweden’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the Netherlands?

What is Sweden’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the Netherlands?

Despite Sweden's impressive start to the tournament, FIFA's latest rankings reveal a significant gap between the two teams.

How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Sweden could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F

How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Sweden could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F

With both national teams producing entertaining opening performances, the meeting in Houston has the potential to reshape Group F dramatically.

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Netherlands will face off against Sweden in Matchday 2 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s all the information you need to watch this exciting clash live in the United States.

Netherlands vs Japan: Confirmed lineups for 2026 World Cup group F game

Netherlands vs Japan: Confirmed lineups for 2026 World Cup group F game

Netherlands vs Japan confirmed starting lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F opener. See who is starting for the Oranje and Samurai Blue in Dallas.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo