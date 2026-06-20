Netherlands vs Sweden: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group F match

The Netherlands and Sweden meet in a crucial World Cup Group F battle, with both national teams facing very different situations after their opening matches. Especially with Ronald Koeman’s side needing a response and Graham Potter’s team looking to build on a statement victory.

The Oranje entered the tournament expecting to compete for top spot in the group, but a dramatic 2-2 draw against Japan exposed defensive concerns and left them chasing a win in Houston. Sweden, meanwhile, arrived with confidence after a dominant 5-1 victory over Tunisia, putting themselves in control of Group F and increasing the pressure on their European rivals.

The match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, a venue capable of hosting more than 70,000 supporters and expected to provide a major World Cup atmosphere. The Netherlands are listed as the home team, while Sweden travels with momentum and belief after producing one of the strongest performances of the opening round.

Koeman’s national team showed attacking quality against Japan but struggled to maintain control defensively. The Netherlands twice took the lead through their attacking players but allowed Japan to fight back, with the late equalizer serving as a warning sign ahead of facing a much more direct Swedish side.

Sweden’s opening performance was almost the opposite. Potter’s national team played with energy, speed, and efficiency, scoring five goals while constantly threatening in transition, with Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Yasin Ayari leading the attacking charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is at stake for both teams?

The Netherlands holds the stronger overall record in this matchup, with more victories across their previous meetings. However, Sweden has always been a difficult opponent, and their history includes competitive battles against the Oranje in major tournaments.

Their previous World Cup meeting came in 1974, when the two national teams played out a goalless draw. The Netherlands later reached the final of that tournament, while Sweden continued to build a reputation as a disciplined and resilient side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands and Takefusa Kubo of Japan.

For Sweden, a victory would put them in an excellent position to qualify for the knockout stage and potentially secure top spot in the group. A draw would also keep Potter’s team in a strong position after their opening win.

For the Netherlands, the pressure is much greater. Another dropped result would make the final group match far more complicated, meaning Koeman’s national team needs a complete performance against a Sweden side full of confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alexander Isak of Sweden

Netherlands vs Sweden: Confirmed lineups

Netherlands confirmed XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Reijnders; Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey.

Sweden confirmed XI (3-5-2): Nordfeldt; Lindelof, Hien, Lagerbielke; Gudmundsson, Ayari, Karlstrom, Bernhardsson; Nygren; Isak, Gyokeres.

Advertisement