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Why Wataru Endo is missing the 2026 World Cup for Japan

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Wataru Endo of Japan.
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesWataru Endo of Japan.

Japan’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were rocked by a massive hurdle just days before their tournament kicked off in North America. Wataru Endo, the team’s regular captain and defensive anchor, is missing the entire tournament due to an injury.

The Samurai Blue are navigating their group stage campaign without the heart and soul of their midfield. The omission is an incredibly bitter pill to swallow for Japanese soccer fans.

Endo was expected to lead his nation into battle on the world’s biggest stage. Instead, a brutal combination of timing and a race against the clock has left the midfield general on the sidelines. The final decision came directly from the manager after months of hard rehabilitation.

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Why isn’t Wataru Endo playing for Japan at the 2026 World Cup?

Wataru Endo is not playing in the 2026 World Cup due to a severe foot injury suffered during his club campaign with Liverpool.

Back in February, the 33-year-old midfielder severely damaged his Lisfranc ligament during a domestic match. The injury required intensive corrective surgery, threatening his tournament hopes from the start.

Japan 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

see also

Japan 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Endo opted for an aggressive recovery timeline and was even named to Japan’s initial 26-man roster. He made a brief appearance in a May 31 warmup friendly against Iceland.

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However, continued physical discomfort hampered his progress. Just three days before Japan’s opening group match against the Netherlands, head coach Hajime Moriyasu made the tough tactical decision to replace him, knowing Endo could not withstand the physical demands of consecutive matches.

Wataru Endo’s shock international retirement

The injury setback brought an abrupt and emotional end to Endo’s time with the national team. Upon leaving the training camp, the veteran officially announced his retirement from international soccer.

Endo leaves behind a brilliant 11-year legacy with the Samurai Blue, finishing his international career with 73 caps and four goals. He was the emotional heartbeat of the team that famously shocked Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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In a statement on social media, Endo expressed his immense pride in captaining the team and backed them to succeed without him. He urged fans to keep believing in the team’s ultimate ambition of one day winning the tournament.

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