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How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Cody Gakpo of Netherlands
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesCody Gakpo of Netherlands
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Netherlands vs Morocco
WHAT 2026 World Cup
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Monday, June 29, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Netherlands and Morocco meet in one of the standout Round of 32 matchups, with a coveted spot in the Round of 16 on the line. Morocco enter after collecting seven points in the group stage, missing first place only on goal difference.

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Meanwhile, the Dutch also earned seven points and finished atop their group. With both teams carrying strong momentum and plenty of talent into the knockout rounds, this clash has all the makings of a tightly contested battle.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Netherlands vs Morocco and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Are Virgil van Dijk and Achraf Hakimi playing? Netherlands vs Morocco projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Are Virgil van Dijk and Achraf Hakimi playing? Netherlands vs Morocco projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

The Netherlands and Morocco face off in a crucial Round of 32 clash at the 2026 World Cup, where only one will earn a ticket to the next round.

How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Netherlands have secured their place in the knockout stage, imposing as top contenders. With this in mind, they face Morocco, looking to make secure their Round of 16 spot. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could significantly affect the knockout bracket.

What is Morocco’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the Netherlands?

What is Morocco’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the Netherlands?

Morocco will look to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, in a tough match against the Netherlands.

Netherland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

Netherland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

The Netherlands take on Morocco in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, in search of a place among the tournament's best 16.

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