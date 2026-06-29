How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Netherlands vs Morocco WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Monday, June 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Netherlands and Morocco meet in one of the standout Round of 32 matchups, with a coveted spot in the Round of 16 on the line. Morocco enter after collecting seven points in the group stage, missing first place only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Dutch also earned seven points and finished atop their group. With both teams carrying strong momentum and plenty of talent into the knockout rounds, this clash has all the makings of a tightly contested battle.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Netherlands vs Morocco and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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