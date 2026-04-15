Christian Pulisic could get new teammate as 2022 World Cup winner Paulo Dybala open to Milan move, but there’s a catch

Christian Pulisic could soon share the dressing room with 2022 World Cup winner Paulo Dybala at Milan, with both names now circulating in a developing transfer story that has caught attention across Europe. At the center of the story is Dybala’s unclear future with Roma.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and no renewal has been agreed, placing him among the most high-profile free agents potentially available. Despite receiving offers from abroad, his preference has been to remain in Italy and continue competing at the highest level.

Reports from Italy suggest that Dybala is seriously considering a move to Milan. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Argentine forward is willing to accept a significant salary reduction in order to join the club, underlining his desire to make the move happen.

Further reports reinforce the same idea, pointing to Dybala’s admiration for the opportunity to play at San Siro. Calciomercato notes that he could even accept a performance-based contract due to his recent injury history, reflecting a pragmatic approach to negotiations. His priority remains staying competitive in Europe, even as other options emerge.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma applauds the fans after the game against Celtic.

The factor behind a possible move

While the prospect of the 32-year-old forward joining Milan is gaining attention, there is a key condition shaping the situation. The report adds that much depends on the future of Rafael Leao, whose role and consistency have come under scrutiny this season. His performances have been affected by tactical changes and fitness issues, leading to growing debate among supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Milan faces a difficult decision regarding Leao, who remains one of the club’s most valuable assets. A potential departure would create both the financial space and tactical need for a player like Dybala, making the connection between the two situations impossible to ignore. Without that shift, any move becomes far more complicated.

Milan’s bigger transfer picture

The club is already exploring ways to reshape its attack ahead of the summer. Multiple names, including high-profile forwards like Robert Lewandowski and Dusan Vlahovic, have been linked as the Rossoneri evaluate how to strengthen their frontline, particularly with Champions League qualification still uncertain. Financial considerations continue to play a major role in every decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring.

The uncertainty around Pulisic also adds another layer to the equation. While he remains an important figure, his recent form has been inconsistent, and the club is assessing its options carefully. A potential arrival like Dybala could either complement or complicate the existing structure.