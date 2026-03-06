Argentina star Paulo Dybala undergoes knee surgery three weeks before Finalissima: Will he miss Spain clash?

The March international break is approaching, during which Argentina and Spain are scheduled — pending confirmation — to face each other in the Finalissima. In this context, Paulo Dybala underwent surgery on the meniscus of his left knee, putting his potential participation in the match at the center of attention.

“After experiencing discomfort during training at Trigoria on Thursday, the striker and Roma decided to investigate the cause of the problem,” Sky Sports Italy reported Friday. “Dybala was diagnosed with ‘a complete longitudinal tear of the external meniscus’ and so the decision was made to proceed with the surgery.”

This procedure will sideline the Argentine forward for a considerable period while he undergoes the slow process of returning to full fitness. “Regarding recovery time, he will require at least 45 days from an orthopedic standpoint,” the report adds.

That timeline rules Dybala out of the potential Argentina vs. Spain match on March 27. Even if the Finalissima does not take place due to complications arising from the ongoing tense situation in the Middle East, Lionel Scaloni’s team will likely play matches during this FIFA break elsewhere in the world.

Dybala will miss at least 10 matches with AS Roma.

What is Dybala’s situation with the Argentina national team?

According to Argentina national team specialist Gaston Edul, Dybala “could have continued playing with that discomfort and postponed surgery until midyear, but he didn’t want to wait until the end of the season — he wanted to address it now to be fully ready for the summer and the final part of the calendar.”

This explains why the forward chose to undergo surgery now, even though it meant missing the Finalissima: Dybala has lost ground in Lionel Scaloni’s considerations, and his presence against Spain was already highly unlikely.

In fact, the last time the AS Roma forward was called up was in September 2024, when he scored in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier victory over Chile. Since then, Scaloni has prioritized other players such as Thiago Almada and Nicolas Paz.

Frequent injuries have been a major reason for Dybala’s reduced international role, despite having been part of the squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and playing in the final against France. His decision to undergo surgery now appears aimed at reaching peak form ahead of the 2026 World Cup and attempting a return to the national team.

How many matches will Dybala miss for AS Roma?

Beyond his situation with Argentina, Dybala also needs to focus on his future with AS Roma. The minimum 45-day absence will rule the forward out for at least the next 10 matches across Serie A and the UEFA Europa League.

This extended absence could be decisive for Dybala’s future beyond this season. His contract with AS Roma expires on June 30, and it remains unclear whether the Italian side will offer a renewal, given his high salary and recurring physical issues.