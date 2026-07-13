Lionel Messi finally faces England: Argentina star’s record against the other World Cup champions

Lionel Messi faces England for the first time in his career when Argentina and the Three Lions meet in the 2026 World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, July 16th at Atlanta Stadium. The milestone means Messi will have now faced every World Cup champion at least once, completing a remarkable checklist across two decades of international football.

The Argentina-England rivalry runs deep, with 14 previous meetings between the nations and a history of tension that extends well beyond the sport. Yet despite making his international debut in August 2005, Messi has never shared a field with England, and the one opportunity he had slipped away under unusual circumstances.

On November 12, 2005, Argentina and England met in a friendly in Switzerland ahead of the 2006 World Cup. Messi was part of the squad but was serving a one-game FIFA suspension following the red card he received on his debut against Hungary, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as Argentina fell 3-2 in what would have been his first taste of the rivalry.

Now, 24 years after their last World Cup meeting, a 1-0 England win in 2002, the two nations meet again on soccer’s biggest stage. With Argentina holding a record of just one win, one draw, and three defeats against England historically, Messi will be looking to tip the balance in the Albiceleste‘s favor.

A general view of Atlanta Stadium, the venue for the England vs. Argentina clash. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Messi’s record against World Cup champions

Brazil

In arguably the fiercest rivalry in the sport, Messi has faced Brazil 14 times in the Argentina shirt. His most significant win came in the 2021 Copa America final, and his most recent appearance in the fixture came during the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign. The overall record is about as even as it gets.

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14 games.

5 goals.

0 assists.

6 wins.

2 draws.

6 losses.

see also England legend John Terry sends bold message to Messi’s Argentina before World Cup semifinal: ‘Man for man, we’re better’

France

Messi has faced France three times, twice in the World Cup and once in a friendly, and has consistently delivered in those moments. The record remains level, with the 2022 World Cup final standing as the defining encounter between the two sides.

3 games.

3 goals.

2 assists.

1 win.

1 draw.

1 loss.

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Germany

Germany has historically been one of Argentina’s most difficult opponents, and Messi’s personal record reflects that. Both of Die Mannschaft‘s wins came in the World Cup, most painfully in the 2014 final in Brazil.

4 games.

1 goals.

0 assists.

2 wins.

0 draws.

2 losses.

Italy

Messi has faced Italy only once, in the 2022 Finalissima, and made his presence felt with two assists as Argentina claimed the unofficial title. It stands as one of the few World Cup champions where Messi holds an unblemished record.

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1 game.

0 goals.

2 assists.

1 win.

Spain

All three of Messi’s meetings with Spain have come in international friendlies, with no World Cup crossovers. The most memorable of those came when a reigning world champion Spanish side was dismantled 4-1 by Argentina.

3 games.

2 goals.

0 assists.

1 wins.

0 draws.

2 losses.

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Uruguay

Uruguay is Messi’s most favorable matchup among World Cup champions, with a commanding head-to-head record built largely through competitive fixtures. The most recent meeting, however, went La Celeste’s way with a 2-0 win on Argentine soil in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.