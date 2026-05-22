Roberto De Zerbi clears the air on Cristian Romero missing Tottenham’s Premier League relegation-decider

Tottenham are playing for their top-flight survival this weekend as they host Everton on the final matchday of the Premier League season. For this critical fixture, Spurs will be without their captain, Cristian Romero, due to a severe injury.

However, the defender has found himself at the center of a heated debate among supporters after it was revealed he will not even be inside the stadium to support his teammates.

Amidst this turbulent period for Tottenham, the center-back returned to Argentina to continue his rehabilitation process. Controversy ignited when it was confirmed that Romero will instead be in attendance this Sunday for the Argentine league final, where his boyhood club, Belgrano, face off against River Plate—a move that has sparked immense frustration among the Spurs faithful.

Stepping into the storm, manager Roberto De Zerbi addressed the situation, firmly stating that Romero’s return to South America was strictly a medical decision. “Romero spoke with the medical staff and together they decided to go to Argentina to complete the rehab with Argentinian medical staff,” the Italian tactician stated in his pre-match press conference.

Cristian Romero was subbed off after suffering an injury against Sunderland. (Getty Images)

Furthermore, De Zerbi made it clear that Romero’s physical presence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday would have no bearing on the final score. “The decision was with the medical staff and I think he can’t change anything if he’s at the stadium or not. Finally, I have no time to lose energy other than on the game,” he added defensively.

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see also Lionel Messi on alert as Cristian Romero reportedly expected to recover for Argentina friendlies ahead of 2026 World Cup

Romero keeps his focus on the 2026 World Cup

Romero has been sidelined for just over a month after suffering a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee during a painful 1-0 defeat against Sunderland.

The injury undoubtedly set off alarm bells within Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff. With less than a month to go before the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina can ill afford to lose one of their undisputed starting center-backs.

Recognizing the stakes, the president of Belgrano confirmed that Romero has actually been training at the Argentine club’s facilities, completely locked in on accelerating his recovery to ensure he arrives in North America at peak fitness.

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Will Romero leave Tottenham this summer?

“Cuti” Romero’s name was heavily featured in the rumor mill during the previous transfer window, with multiple high-profile reports positioning him as a primary target to reinforce Real Madrid’s backline.

With Sunday’s crucial match set to decide Tottenham’s top-flight future—and inevitably dictate the futures of several key players—De Zerbi admitted he is in the dark regarding what next season holds for his captain. “I don’t know,” the Italian coach responded candidly when questioned about Romero’s long-term future in North London.

“I think Cristian is a top player and with me he was a top guy. And when I say top guy, it’s because I’m sure of what I’m saying. For the future, I don’t know. Sunday is a crucial game for us, for our future, for our fans, for our club and we have to stay together,” the manager concluded.

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